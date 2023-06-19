Etro Men Spring 2024 – WWD





Before the bold patterns and different textures, before the seasonal inspiration and the unusually dark location – before anything else that might have demanded attention, Marco De Vincenzo’s second menswear collection for Etro stood out. distinguished by the youthful energy that emanated from her clothes. In just one year, De Vincenzo translated the house’s bohemian ethos into a streamlined yet bold language that could resonate with today’s free spirits – and for spring, that change was expressed just as effectively. and charming than ever. There was something to appeal to the younger generations, skateboarders and surfers in this collection, or simply those looking for clothes to assert their identity – flashy or discreet – and feel comfortable doing so. Rest assured that not all of the romantic vibe of the pre-De Vincenzo era has been lost; it was just tuned to a more pragmatic frequency: the puffy shapes were swapped for shapes closer to the body but still fluid and elongated; the layering was swapped out two to three pieces per look, and delicate prints left room for neat graphic touches. In that, this Etro collection was very De Vincenzo. To rebalance the equation, the designer once again relied on the house’s textile heritage, which alone could provide him with enough inspiration for a lifetime. De Vincenzo mainly opted for geometric patterns to define trendy coats with studded collars, subtle paneling on plain leather bomber jackets or a glitzy treatment on bowling shirts. More essential patterns created optical effects when splashed onto jumpsuits and the season’s silhouette-defining plethora of baggy trousers and Bermuda shorts, while floral embroidery embellished lightweight pajama sets. As a counterpoint to the airy feel, which was aided by sheer meshes, the designer introduced fuzzy textures in striped tank tops and oversized sweaters in vibrant hues of tangerine and crisp Tiffany blue. A trifecta of chunky rug-like cardigans and capes ended the show in style: Wrapped in the rich pieces finished with tassels dangling down each leg, the shirtless models sold Etro’s dream of craftsmanship and freedom in same time. Adding to the youthful vibe, soccer-inspired jerseys and a tattoo-style top had eye-catching images on the front tied to the seasonal allegory story. De Vincenzo said these nodded to a rare 17e Century book by Cesare Ripa which he came across in his hometown in Sicily, which was filled with allegorical images representing virtues, qualities and vices. Seeing affinities between the book, modern digital tools like memes and GIFs that express concepts non-verbally, and his own visual communication work, De Vincenzo was inspired to include illustrations from Beauty, Eternity and Lust in collection. Her favourite? A woman wrapped in ivy. “It’s Tenacity, and I couldn’t avoid including it. It’s one of the main virtues to have in fashion today,” he said.

