Buy Go Fashion (India), price target Rs 1340: JM Financial





JM Financial has a call to buy on Go Fashion (India) with a target price of Rs 1340. The current market price of Go Fashion (India) is Rs 1133.65. The period given by the analyst is a year in which the price of Go Fashion (India) can reach the defined target. Go Fashion (India), incorporated in 2010, is a large cap company (having a market capitalization of Rs 6129.75 Crore) operating in the apparel sector. Major products/revenue segments of Go Fashion (India) include Garments and Scraps for the year ending March 31, 2022. finance

For the quarter ended 31-03-2023, the company reported total standalone revenue of Rs 160.20 Crore, down -10.72% from last quarter, total revenue of Rs 179.43 Crore and up 34.12% compared to the same quarter last year. Total revenue of Rs 119.45 Crore. The company reported a net profit after tax of Rs 14.78 Crore last quarter. The senior management of the company includes Mr.Srinivasan Sridhar, Mr.Prakash Kumar Saraogi, Mr.Gautam Saraogi, Mr.Rahul Saraogi, Mr.Ravi Shankar Ganapathy Agraharam Venkataraman, Mr.Dinesh Madanlal Gupta, Ms.Rohini Manian. The Company has Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP as auditors. As of 31-12-2022, the company has a total of 5 Crore shares outstanding.

Investment rationale

The first-to-act advantage is also clearly visible in the faster growth/larger scale/better profitability of Go Fashions compared to some of its peers in stocking wear, and the brokerage s expect this superior execution to continue. This, along with the company’s goal to reduce working capital and promoter assurance on closing pledges by the end of FY24, allays major investor concerns.



Promoter/Fii Holdings

The promoters held 52.79% of the company’s capital as of December 31, 2022, while the FIIs held 6.37% and the DIIs 27.39%.

(Disclaimer: The recommendations given in this section or any report attached hereto are authored by an external party. The views expressed are those of the respective authors/entities. These do not represent the views of The Economic Times ( ET).ET does not warrant, for, endorse any of its content and hereby disclaims all warranties, express or implied, relating thereto. Please consult your financial adviser and seek independent advice.

