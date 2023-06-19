EU to sponsor Nigerian fashion designer Kadiju at Madrid Fashion Week

The European Union (EU) is sponsoring a young Nigerian fashion designer for this year’s Madrid Fashion Week to be held in September,

This is the award for winning the Europe Day 2023 Afro-Euro Runway Fashion Show held in Abuja this weekend.

The young Nigerian, Oyindamola Aleshinloye, with the Kadiju brand would be in Madrid as the winner of the first edition of the fashion show organized by the EU.

Aleshinloye was declared the winner among seven finalists from 124 young Nigerian designers who sent in their applications.

According to the judges, the winner was chosen based on the five components of the competition theme, namely: Interpretation of the Afro-Euro fusion; Creativity; Execution; Cohesion and presentation; and tales.

Samira Mohammed aka Sultana came second, Oluchi George aka Malite finished 3rd; and Happiness Miwori aka Jasmineafrik came 4th.

The first to third runners-up walked away with different prizes.

Speaking earlier, the EU Ambassador to Nigeria and West Africa, Ms. Samuela Isopi, said the Afro-Euro initiative had identified talent.

According to her, fashion is culture and innovation is necessary in the fashion industry.

2023 is the European Year of Skills. So it will bring skills and innovation to the fashion industry for young people, she said.

She added that the fashion show featured African and European designs which promoted the cultural and fashion diversity of the two continents.

Michael Olugbode in Abuja