Fashion
EU to sponsor Nigerian fashion designer Kadiju at Madrid Fashion Week
The European Union (EU) is sponsoring a young Nigerian fashion designer for this year’s Madrid Fashion Week to be held in September,
This is the award for winning the Europe Day 2023 Afro-Euro Runway Fashion Show held in Abuja this weekend.
The young Nigerian, Oyindamola Aleshinloye, with the Kadiju brand would be in Madrid as the winner of the first edition of the fashion show organized by the EU.
Aleshinloye was declared the winner among seven finalists from 124 young Nigerian designers who sent in their applications.
According to the judges, the winner was chosen based on the five components of the competition theme, namely: Interpretation of the Afro-Euro fusion; Creativity; Execution; Cohesion and presentation; and tales.
Samira Mohammed aka Sultana came second, Oluchi George aka Malite finished 3rd; and Happiness Miwori aka Jasmineafrik came 4th.
The first to third runners-up walked away with different prizes.
Speaking earlier, the EU Ambassador to Nigeria and West Africa, Ms. Samuela Isopi, said the Afro-Euro initiative had identified talent.
According to her, fashion is culture and innovation is necessary in the fashion industry.
2023 is the European Year of Skills. So it will bring skills and innovation to the fashion industry for young people, she said.
She added that the fashion show featured African and European designs which promoted the cultural and fashion diversity of the two continents.
Michael Olugbode in Abuja
|
Sources
2/ https://www.arise.tv/eu-to-sponsor-nigerian-fashion-designer-kadiju-to-madrid-fashion-week/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- BCB/ ARMCO Ltd High School Cricket Tournament.
- EU to sponsor Nigerian fashion designer Kadiju at Madrid Fashion Week
- International News | Eight Saints named in England training squad
- Narendra Modi | Narendra Modi silent, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh appeals for peace in Manipur
- Domino’s latest innovation delivers anywhere on the map
- McCutcheon adds international volleyball advisory duties to his workload
- Almost 10 years as president, Jokowi: facing the toughest Covid-19
- Major events to watch in the fourth week of June
- MCM ushers in a new era at Milan Fashion Week
- The new inertial navigation system solves the weakness of GPS
- Sydney earthquake what happened
- Omega Plastics receives ISO 14001 certification