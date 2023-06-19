Shoppers love 24 New Look ‘flattering’ midi dress with ‘perfect fit’





The heatwave in the UK has led shoppers to update their wardrobes with comfortable pieces to stay cool on hot days.

The New Look range of clothing has caught the eye of shoppers, with many affordable summer pieces already starting to sell out. For those on a budget, the label’s clothing is at the more affordable end of the high street stores and offers a huge range of dresses costing less than £40 for fashion lovers. Shoppers love wearing a New Look midi dress in warm weather, with some saying it has a ‘cool and comfortable fabric’. THE Polka dot midi dress with puff sleeves is £23.99 and comes in two colors ideal for summer, however, due to the popularity of the dress, some sizes are sold out, so it’s worth being quick. Buy: Polka dot midi dress with puff sleeves (£23.99)

The dress is available in two different colors, one vibrant green shade and one clean off-whitewith a classic polka dot design that has stayed on trend for years. Dress detailing adds to the flattering design, with a v-neckline and puff sleeves helping to balance the silhouette, which is fitted at the top and extends into an airy, tiered skirt that’s easy to move around and is especially practical the hottest days. Some shoppers have said they find the v-neck “a little too droopy”, so that’s something to keep in mind depending on your personal preference. The versatile style and pattern of the dress allows it to be worn for multiple occasions, and it can be dressed up with sneakers or styled with heels for a formal event or wedding.

Buyers examine the dresswith many high marks for quality and comfort. Kate7t9 said: ”Really beautiful dress. It’s a perfect fit and really flattering.” TTFN commented, “Very nice and nice style. Fresh and comfortable fabric. Easy to access with reduced mobility. Could dress it up or down. Takes you from the office to a night out with friends.” EastL also added: ”Nice dress, but the v-neck was a bit too plunging for me. ”

