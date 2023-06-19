Loneliness not only harms men’s mental health, but also their bones: study





Loneliness isn’t just bad for men’s mental health, it can also be bad for their bones, according to a new study. And while social isolation can negatively impact men’s bone health, that’s not the case for women, the researchers found. Dr. Rebecca Mountain, of the Maine Health Institute for Research in Scarborough, Maine, was the study’s principal investigator, as reported by multiple outlets. The study was presented Sunday at ENDO 2023, the annual meeting of the Endocrine Society, in Chicago, Illinois. “Social isolation is a potent form of psychosocial stress,” Dr. Mountain said in a statement, “and is a growing public health concern, particularly among older adults.” She also said, “Even before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, which dramatically increased the prevalence of isolation and loneliness, researchers worried about a growing epidemic of loneliness,” SWNS reported. . Social isolation, she also said, is associated with an increased risk of many health problems, including mental disorders, as well as higher overall rates of illness and death. “Previous clinical research,” she said, “has demonstrated that psychosocial stressors and related mental health disorders are major risk factors for osteoporosis and fractures, which disproportionately affect old people.”





A new study has found that loneliness can harm men’s mental and bone health. Shutterstock She added that the impacts of social isolation on “bone, however, have not been extensively studied”. In the study, the researchers exposed adult mice to social isolation, meaning one mouse per cage or group housing, with four mice per cage for four weeks. The scientists found that social isolation caused significant reductions in bone quality, including reduced bone mineral density, in male mice, but not in female mice. The abstract of the article stated that “isolated male mice showed signs of reduced bone turnover represented by a reduced number of osteoblasts [cells that form new bones], osteoblast-related gene expression and osteoclast-related gene expression. However, isolated females showed increased expression of genes related to bone resorption, with no change in bone mass. Further study is needed on this subject. Dr Mountain said: “Overall, our data suggest that social isolation has a dramatic negative effect on bone in male mice, but it may work through different mechanisms or in a different time frame in mice. females. She added: “Future research is needed to understand how these findings translate to human populations.” She also said: ‘Our work provides critical insight into the effects of isolation on bone and has key clinical implications as we grapple with the long-term health effects of increasing isolation. related to the COVID-19 pandemic.





According to the lead researcher of the study, loneliness is a “form of psychosocial stress”. Shutterstock The Endocrine Society is a global community of physicians and scientists “dedicated to accelerating scientific breakthroughs and improving the health and well-being of patients,” the group states on its website. The Maine Health Institute for Research, for its part, supports and encourages a “broad spectrum of research”, indicates the group on its site, “ranging from basic research in the laboratory to translational research, which strives to apply the fundamental discoveries to medical problems, clinical research, which studies the direct application of new drugs, devices and treatment protocols to patients, health services research, which seeks to use research methods to help improve and evaluate health care delivery programs and new technologies.

