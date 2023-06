This summer midi dress is just $20 at Target

Once summer rolls around (okay, maybe even before), the only piece of clothing we put in constant rotation is a flattering, flowy dress. Think: a style that can be dressed up or down, that’s comfortable to slip on and wear for hours, and made with an airy fabric that breathes even in the hottest temperatures. If you’re looking for this unicorn, we may have found it in a midi length that works with any height.

Happy medium between a long dress and a flared dress, we spotted the A New Day Sleeveless Pleated Midi Dress at Target, and it’s just $20. The benefit of pleated fabric is that the vertical creased lines create a pleated look that’s not only flattering but handy for hiding creases (read: your iron can stay put).

THE midi dress is made of a lightweight polyester and rayon blend and features a back slit that makes the dress bouncy and flowing with every step, allowing you to move easily without restriction. It falls to mid-calf, making it ideal for dressing down with jewelry and heels to wear to a wedding or with slides and a light jacket to spend the day on the go. With a high square neckline, you can keep it simple or add your favorite long necklace for extra effect.

The dress comes in three colors black, brown and purple and at just $20, you might want to grab several as shoppers are. In fact, one reviewer who said he owns the brown color also bought it in black and might even try the purple one. They shared that its buttery smooth, curve-hugging perfection, and noted that the material gives a smoothing effect. The buyer said that the midday pleat aid [them] be more confident in a dress.

Another customer who bought the dress in black and brown, then I liked it enough to buy it in the purple color says it’s lightweight, and the neckline is really flattering. They added that the perfect dress exists in this midi option. A third reviewer agreed, pointing out that it’s a versatile dress that’s super comfortable, and we can all collectively agree that comfort in the hot summer is super important.

Take inspiration from the many Target shoppers who gave the dress a five-star rating and add the A New Day Pleated Sleeveless Midi Dress to your cart in all three colors for just $20 each. With summer just days away, there’s no better time to give your warm-weather wardrobe its centerpiece.

