Louis Vuitton x Sothebys Auction Collaboration





Industry titans are joining forces to raise money for charity with an auction of exceptional one-of-a-kind bags.

Two of the most renowned names in the industry, Louis Vuitton and Sothebys, are collaborating on a dedicated charity auction featuring 22 unique artist-designed Louis Vuitton Artycapucines bags. Sotheby’s being the flagship destination for art and luxury and the emblematic heritage of Louis Vuitton in fashion, this association is written in the stars. From June 28 to July 12, the public will be able to attend the Artycapucines auction and try to win one of the 22 unique bags designed by artists. Each piece has been stunningly redone, signed and presented in a Monogram-covered Louis Vuitton Hat Box. This specific brand of bag is a modern hat box based on a design first launched by the Maison in 1924. Each of these unique boxes will be signed by the relevant artist, with these personalizations ranging from a simple signature to more elaborate works of art, adding monumental elements. the uniqueness and meaning of the pieces. The artists involved in this incredible collaboration include Amlie Bertrand, Daniel Buren, Sam Falls and many other deeply talented experts. Louis Vuitton will donate its net proceeds from the sale of each of these unique Artycapucines to a specific charity or NGO of the artist’s choice, including UNICEF and NGOs working in poverty alleviation, disaster relief, education and refugee rights. The Louis Vuitton and Sothebys Artycapucines auction will be open for online bidding from June 28 to July 12, 2023 on www.sothebys.com. The 22 bags will be exhibited to the public at Sothebys Paris, 76 Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honor, 75008 Paris, from July 1 to 5, 2023.

