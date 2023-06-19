Fashion
Kate Middleton’s Best Fashion Moments on Garter Day
Every year a special royal pageant is held at Windsor Castle to celebrate England’s oldest order of chivalry, the Order of the Garter.
Known as Garter Day, the event brings together members of the nation’s highest order, where membership is the sovereign’s personal gift. This means that appointments are made by the King or Queen, not the government.
Male members of the order are referred to as “Knights’ Companions”, while female members are “Ladies’ Companions”. The number of knights is limited to 24 (excluding members of the royal family or ladies-in-waiting). The order was founded in 1348 by King Edward III, who made England’s patron saint, St. George, the patron saint of the order.
The birthplace chapel of the order is St. George’s Chapel, which was built in his honor and is located at Windsor Castle, known as a venue for royal weddings and funerals.
This month marks Garter Day in the reign of King Charles. On June 19, he will be joined by Queen Camilla; his son Prince William, Prince of Wales; her brother Prince Edward; and his sister, Princess Anne. They will be part of the walking procession from the castle to the chapel for a service of thanksgiving.
The service is also attended by other members of the royal family, including the wives of royal knights and ladies-in-waiting. Kate Middleton, now Princess of Wales, first visited in 2008, three years before her wedding, to see Queen Elizabeth II install William as the 1,000th Knight of the Garter.
Royal watchers have come to anticipate Garter Day as an annual opportunity to see members of the House of Windsor at their best. Members of the order are dressed in historic medieval style robes and hats, while those of the congregation dress to impress.
Here, Newsweek takes a look at some of Kate’s best fashion moments for Garter Day.
2008
Kate’s first Garter Day appearance was not as a member of the Royal Family but as William’s girlfriend. She was invited as a personal guest to watch her investment in the Order of the Garter by her grandmother.
The future princess arrived at St. George’s Chapel with Prince Harry. For the occasion, she wore a conservative dark-colored suit with a small white polka dot print. Kate teamed her look with a wide-brimmed hat topped with sculpted feathers and beaded jewelry.
William and Kate got engaged two years later in 2010 and married in April 2011. Kate made her first Garter Day appearance as a royal that year.
2014
By 2014, Kate refined her royal wardrobe with a more streamlined aesthetic, including sleek coat dresses in a style loved by Princess Diana.
For Garter Day, the Princess wore a very fitted ice blue coat dress by Scottish designer Christopher Kane, with a matching blue hat from London hatters Lock and Co.
2016
In 2016, Kate opted for a bright red ensemble for Garter Da, showcasing a diamond jewelry collection that included the diamond tassel earrings her parents gave her on her wedding day.
The wide lapel coat dress in a fit and flare silhouette was designed by Catherine Walker & Co., the design house behind some of Diana’s most famous dresses, including her own iconic coat dresses from 1990s.
2019
This year Garter Day saw Kate play an increased role, entertaining two European queens (Queen Máxima of the Netherlands and Queen Letizia of Spain) as they watched their husbands take part in the procession of the Garter .
For the event, Kate wore a Catherine Walker & Co. coat dress to set the fashionable note, this time in a straight silhouette with accentuated lace piping at the back highlighting the collar and princess seam.
She wore a sculpted black hat and matching accessories to complete the look, along with pearl and diamond earrings that had been a wedding gift to Diana in 1981.
2022
Kate returned to her favorite blue color scheme when creating her outfit for Garter Day in 2022, the first since a two-year hiatus during the COVID pandemic and the last of Elizabeth’s reign.
The princess wore an open-necked coat dress designed by the house of Alexander McQueen, with a covered belt and a flared skirt.
The princess paired her look with a fascinator hat adorned with blue roses by Juliette Botterill and Aquazzura shoes, Meghan Markle’s and now Kate’s favorite luxury shoe designer.
James Crawford-Smith is Newsweek’s royal journalist, based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jrcrawfordsmith and read his stories on Newsweek’s The Royal’s Facebook page.
Do you have a question about King Charles III, William and Kate, Meghan and Harry or their family that you would like our experienced royal correspondents to answer? Email [email protected]. We would love to hear from you.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.newsweek.com/kate-middleton-garter-day-fashion-moments-1806254
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Reign of Vijay Varma: The Bollywood darling who continues to captivate audiences with his acting
- Chennai Lions and Puneri Paltan will play in the season 4 opener on July 13
- Kate Middleton’s Best Fashion Moments on Garter Day
- Google to close album archive on July 19th: here’s how to back up your data
- Earthquakes in South Africa – The Mail & Guardian
- Wyndham Clarke wins US Open for first major, Rory McIlroy second
- StarTimes Celebrates 35 Years of Empowering Entertainment Across Africa
- London Tech Week 2023: A Thriving Ecosystem | Industry Trends
- Who is Bollywood’s best fictional dad? Here’s what Twitter thinks
- GreenFields Pure EP is the first certified dry (non-irrigated) hockey grass
- Louis Vuitton x Sothebys Auction Collaboration
- Broadcast Tech Innovation Awards 2023 Launched | News