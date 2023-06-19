Kate Middleton’s Best Fashion Moments on Garter Day

Every year a special royal pageant is held at Windsor Castle to celebrate England’s oldest order of chivalry, the Order of the Garter.

Known as Garter Day, the event brings together members of the nation’s highest order, where membership is the sovereign’s personal gift. This means that appointments are made by the King or Queen, not the government.

Male members of the order are referred to as “Knights’ Companions”, while female members are “Ladies’ Companions”. The number of knights is limited to 24 (excluding members of the royal family or ladies-in-waiting). The order was founded in 1348 by King Edward III, who made England’s patron saint, St. George, the patron saint of the order.

The birthplace chapel of the order is St. George’s Chapel, which was built in his honor and is located at Windsor Castle, known as a venue for royal weddings and funerals.

The Prince of Wales, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince William attend Garter Day at St George’s Chapel June 17, 2013. This month’s Garter Day will mark Charles’ first day as monarch .

This month marks Garter Day in the reign of King Charles. On June 19, he will be joined by Queen Camilla; his son Prince William, Prince of Wales; her brother Prince Edward; and his sister, Princess Anne. They will be part of the walking procession from the castle to the chapel for a service of thanksgiving.

The service is also attended by other members of the royal family, including the wives of royal knights and ladies-in-waiting. Kate Middleton, now Princess of Wales, first visited in 2008, three years before her wedding, to see Queen Elizabeth II install William as the 1,000th Knight of the Garter.

Royal watchers have come to anticipate Garter Day as an annual opportunity to see members of the House of Windsor at their best. Members of the order are dressed in historic medieval style robes and hats, while those of the congregation dress to impress.

Here, Newsweek takes a look at some of Kate’s best fashion moments for Garter Day.

2008

Kate Middleton attends her first Garter Day service at St. George’s Chapel wearing a black and white polka dot costume on June 16, 2008.

Kate’s first Garter Day appearance was not as a member of the Royal Family but as William’s girlfriend. She was invited as a personal guest to watch her investment in the Order of the Garter by her grandmother.

The future princess arrived at St. George’s Chapel with Prince Harry. For the occasion, she wore a conservative dark-colored suit with a small white polka dot print. Kate teamed her look with a wide-brimmed hat topped with sculpted feathers and beaded jewelry.

William and Kate got engaged two years later in 2010 and married in April 2011. Kate made her first Garter Day appearance as a royal that year.

2014

Kate Middleton wears a Christopher Kane coat dress for Garter Day on June 16, 2014.

By 2014, Kate refined her royal wardrobe with a more streamlined aesthetic, including sleek coat dresses in a style loved by Princess Diana.

For Garter Day, the Princess wore a very fitted ice blue coat dress by Scottish designer Christopher Kane, with a matching blue hat from London hatters Lock and Co.

2016

Kate Middleton wears a Catherine Walker & Co. coat dress for Garter Day on June 13, 2016.

In 2016, Kate opted for a bright red ensemble for Garter Da, showcasing a diamond jewelry collection that included the diamond tassel earrings her parents gave her on her wedding day.

The wide lapel coat dress in a fit and flare silhouette was designed by Catherine Walker & Co., the design house behind some of Diana’s most famous dresses, including her own iconic coat dresses from 1990s.

2019

Kate Middleton wears a Catherine Walker & Co. coat dress for Garter Day on June 17, 2019.

This year Garter Day saw Kate play an increased role, entertaining two European queens (Queen Máxima of the Netherlands and Queen Letizia of Spain) as they watched their husbands take part in the procession of the Garter .

For the event, Kate wore a Catherine Walker & Co. coat dress to set the fashionable note, this time in a straight silhouette with accentuated lace piping at the back highlighting the collar and princess seam.

She wore a sculpted black hat and matching accessories to complete the look, along with pearl and diamond earrings that had been a wedding gift to Diana in 1981.

2022

Kate Middleton wears an Alexander McQueen coat dress for Garter Day on June 13, 2022.

Kate returned to her favorite blue color scheme when creating her outfit for Garter Day in 2022, the first since a two-year hiatus during the COVID pandemic and the last of Elizabeth’s reign.

The princess wore an open-necked coat dress designed by the house of Alexander McQueen, with a covered belt and a flared skirt.

The princess paired her look with a fascinator hat adorned with blue roses by Juliette Botterill and Aquazzura shoes, Meghan Markle’s and now Kate’s favorite luxury shoe designer.

