



Featured Tessa Marie images fashion designer and Project track runner-up Nancy Volpe Beringer shares her perspective on fashion, plus a look to recreate. His style: I don’t limit myself to one style in particular. I’m just as comfortable in a classic suit and heels as I mix that same suit jacket with a pair of jeans and my favorite Y-3 tops. How she started: I progressed from making not-so-couture outfits for my Barbie dolls as a little girl to sewing my prom dresses and a new outfit every week for football games. Stylistic motivations: I am captivated by the power and fantasy world of fashion. It gave a very shy young adult a way to project his confidence, and I truly believe it helped me succeed in the business world. Designer consignment shopping brought my fashion fantasies to fashion reality. Indispensable piece of the wardrobe: The coat I designed for my sister Rosa. It is a recycled blanket with many hidden interior pockets, comfortable and stylish while promoting sustainability. Favorite places to shop: Mainline thrift stores, especially stores whose profits benefit the community. I also have a sentimental attachment to Agostino and Van Cleve Bridal & Evening Wear. Frank Agostino and his team mentored me during my work-study experience with Drexel University graduates. And Deborah Van Cleve gave me the opportunity to present an exclusive Nancy Volpe Beringer line for evening wear. Fashion icon: Phillys owns Joan Shepp, who founded her meticulously curated boutique over 50 years ago. She has put Philadelphia’s high-end designer fashion on the map and welcomes emerging designers and fashion students with open arms. Thoughts on accessible fashion: My online resale platform, The Vault by Volpe Beringer, is a great example of accessible fashion. It is the only luxury resale platform in the world that offers adaptable options for people with disabilities and encompasses all sizes, abilities, disabilities, ages and gender identifications. Best fashion find: Chanel embroidered ankle boots. Thoughts on Aging: Age didn’t deter me from going to fashion school at 58 or competing on Project track at age 64. But I had to deal with the physical reality of aging after developing severe arthritis in my neck and spending two years in physiotherapy before competing on Project track. Essestial accessory: A classic handbag can outlast any trend. Makeup tip: My skincare regimen is the most important part of my makeup routine, before application and at the end of the day. No-no mode: Ill-fitting clothes. Why fashion is important: Fashion is uplifting and can boost confidence, allowing a person’s inner beauty to shine brighter. A precious moment came after my Project track final. As my wheelchair model, Brie, hugged me, she whispered, Thank you, I never saw myself on the runway as a little girl. Visit nancyvolpeberinger.com And thevaultbyvolpeberinger.com. have the look For June, the look is soft and light like a summer breeze. Misa Nicole dress is sexy and sweet. $460. Available from Posh Collections, 103 E. King St., Malvern, (610) 644-7220, With a structured shoulder, side cutout and romantic floral print, theis sexy and sweet. $460. Available from Posh Collections, 103 E. King St., Malvern, (610) 644-7220, collectionsposh.com Carolyn Keys Triple Bow Hoop Earrings feature concentric arcs that oscillate freely. Hanging from a thin chain, the Triple Bow Necklace keeps the mood flowing. Both from $94. Available at 5 Senses, 133 W. Market St., West Chester, (610) 719-0170, Designed and handcrafted by a Pennsylvania jeweler in sterling or gold filled, thefeature concentric arcs that oscillate freely. Hanging from a thin chain, thekeeps the mood flowing. Both from $94. Available at 5 Senses, 133 W. Market St., West Chester, (610) 719-0170, carolynkeys.com Smith Longfin Sunglasses feature a non-slip grip and high-tech polarized lenses. Starting at $179. Available at Trail Creek Outfitters, 487 Wilmington West Chester Pike, Glen Mills, (610) 558-4006, feature a non-slip grip and high-tech polarized lenses. Starting at $179. Available at Trail Creek Outfitters, 487 Wilmington West Chester Pike, Glen Mills, (610) 558-4006, trailcreekoutfitters.com Valentino Garavani Roman studded sandals combine bright pink calfskin, shimmering gold studs and a comfortable wide heel. $1,150. Available at Boyds, 201 W. Lancaster Ave., Wayne, (610) 726-0036, combine bright pink calfskin, shimmering gold studs and a comfortable wide heel. $1,150. Available at Boyds, 201 W. Lancaster Ave., Wayne, (610) 726-0036, boydsphila.com Related: Meet Delaware County Fashion Expert Jeanette Limas



