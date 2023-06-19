Fashion
How fun can my work outfits be?
This summer, I’m going to do an internship in a company and I wonder if you have any advice on how to dress appropriately for work while being able to highlight my personality? I don’t want to make any big fashion mistakes, but I don’t want to look like a drone either. Erica, Berkeley, Calif.
What you need to understand is that when you arrive at work, you give up certain rights. So says Toby Flenderson, the character of HR in The Office, during season 5, episode 26 aka, Casual Friday. The specific right he was talking about was, in this case, the right to dress as you like. And while the show may have been a comedy, his statement wasn’t entirely a joke.
When you join an office, you adopt, to a certain extent, its dress code. You give up part of your mode autonomy to be part of the group. And it is a delicate and constantly evolving negotiation between political, social, professional institutions and individuals. It has been a noble subject of discourse for centuries. (Hello, Rousseau and the social contract; hello, Hegel and the philosophy of law.) It is a question of the balance of powers, and at certain points in history, the group has taken precedence over the person; at other times, the individual trumps the group.
The good news is that we’re largely in one of those times where the person comes first, which means you have a little more freedom now than in the days of, say, the man in the suit of gray flannel.
But what does this mean concretely? Employers are reluctant to dictate dress codes that are too specific for fear of breaking human rights laws (they tend to fall back on the generic and totally unnecessary), and employees still cling to their guards. – work-from-home comfort dresses.
Darren Walker, president of the Ford Foundation, told me that the key to successful office attire is to wear colors and patterns that match your personality as long as they come out in a silhouette that matches the desk. In other words: fun in the lines.
Risa Heller, the dean of crisis communications, advised against thinking you had to don some sort of corporate disguise. You won’t be able to do your job to the best of your abilities if you don’t feel like yourself, she said. (She wore an army green shirt dress at the time.)
On the other hand, she says, you don’t want to come across as thumbing your nose at your employer’s conventions, because that sends a whole different message about your attitude toward your job.
The best approach is strategic. Start by playing it a little bland and observe those around you and what they are wearing. This will give you an idea of the institutional ethos and how you can adapt it to your own style. Then you can dip your toe in it.
Maybe literally. Shoes are a good starting point. If, for example, you like balletcore, Ms. Heller said, pair cigarette pants or a skirt with ballet flats. Don’t show up at work in a Sex and the City tutu.
If you like nautical stripes, wear them under a jacket rather than as a gondolier. If you like denim, try a denim suit jacket or dark denim instead of faded jeans.
This way, your clothes won’t be a distraction to your new colleagues or potential clients, but rather suggest that you’re a creative thinker as well as a team player. And you know what that in turn suggests: Hire me.
