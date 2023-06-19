Chester County Republican Committee to hold annual clothing drive – Daily Local





For the third year, members of the Chester County Republican Committee will participate in the RCCC Veterans Clothing Drive on July 4th. About 40 to 50 veterans at the facility will receive much-needed men’s and women’s clothing items. Our veterans receiving care through Coatesville VA Medical Center are grateful for the support of our community in organizing campaigns like this to collect comfort items for the hospital. Thanks to this partnership, we can offer new clothing and toiletries to our veterans who need them. I hear from our veterans all the time how grateful they are for donations. Working with the community really helps our veterans know they have support not only at the hospital, but also in surrounding communities, said Jennifer Lilly, Center for Development and Civic Engagement Manager. Fostering a sense of community is one of the pillars of the mission of RCCC’s Charis Community Outreach Program. Members have the opportunity to engage in worthwhile outreach knowing that their donations will go to a facility such as the VA Center located in Chester County. Our local Chester County veterans deserve our gratitude and support. The annual campaign is just one small way for us as a community to give back in recognition of their service and appreciation, said David Sommers, RCCC Charis Community Outreach Director and candidate for commissioner. of Chester County. This year, for the first time, RCCC is partnering with JDog Junk Removal & Hauling. JDog is owned by veterans and operated by veterans. The items will be delivered to the Coatesville VA Medical Center on Monday, July 3, just in time for Independence Day.

