



What?

Creative director Pierpaolo Picciolis odes to the spectrum of masculinity. Or?

Inside the stately grounds of the University of Milan, a Renaissance-era building complete with cloistered tunnels and decorative pillars that did little to shade guests sat in its central plaza. *Fans face a press release.* Who was there?

A range of Oriental cinema, from Chinese actor Yang Yang to Thai actor and singer-songwriter Jeff Satur. Additionally, TikTok native athlete Noah Beck, glamorous journalist Anna Dello Russo and Euphoria starring Jacob Elordi. How were the clothes?

Romance is often at the heart of a Valentino collection, but SS24 menswear, the first strictly men’s collection in three years, has turned to a more unsettling theme. Inspired by the heartbreaking book by Hanya Yanagihara, A little life, which explores the darker and more faithful aspects of male parenthood, Piccioli presented a collection at peace with being strong, pathetic, miserable and somewhere in between. It’s masculinity, right? White-hot couture opened the show, serving dinner or work jackets alongside pleated shorts. On the lapels, or climbing from the shirt hems to the collar, appliqué roses softened these macho archetypes. Elsewhere, confident moments came in Valentino’s fuchsia and crimson two-pieces, while slightly more awkward ensembles teamed up with mismatched hues. Think: a rust orange silk blouse, an undone pussy bow, with a baby pink overcoat, dusty brown socks, studded loafers and a bag you couldn’t fit a cigarette in. A wobbly young man, finding himself, but also plagued by self-doubt and acute anxiety. Features from last season’s co-ed show were also featured: skinny black ties were married to crisp shirts printed with excerpts from Yanagihara’s novel and dad jeans. It was chaotic (no doubt intentional), but the characters in A bit of life. That said, despite the darkest adversity, they stuck together, bound by an enduring and selfless friendship. As such, the closing costume, strewn with designer flowers, was resilience incarnate, a neat coda completed by the closing piece, performed by a besunglassed D4vd: The Smiths there is a light that never turns off. A highlight?

The ring binder purses in canary yellow and pink, and this mint satin waistcoat with a deeper neckline than the Mariana trench. To note ?

The denim overcoat, lined in leather and finished with even more sloppy jeans. A little Zaddy, a little dadcore. In a word?

Soft(wood).

