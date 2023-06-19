Fashion industry bodies forge alliance for sustainable sourcing





Two prominent fashion industry bodies have launched a joint initiative to accelerate decarbonization across the industry, with tiered suppliers as the focus. The move was made by the Sustainable Clothing Coalition (CAS) and the Apparel Impact Institute (HAVE). The SAC is an independent organization whose objective is sustainability based on the measurement, evaluation and improvement of performance. The AII identifies, finances, scales and measures environmental impact solutions for the apparel and footwear industry. The bodies say the fashion sector must reduce its emissions by at least 43% by 2030 compared to 2019 levels, and by at least 60% by 2035. On that note, the collaboration will see the organizations working together in key areas, including: Unlocking finance to drive decarbonization

Establish a standard journey for vendors, manufacturers, and brands to set impact goals

Create action plans

Tracking climate-related achievements and industry engagement, reporting and data sharing Fashion sustainability focuses on suppliers As part of this partnership, an agreement was signed to support the development of two other organizations in the fashion sector: the Portfolio of climate solutions (CSP) a registry of proven carbon reduction solutions and the Fashion Climate Fund (FCF), an organization that raises funds around carbon emissions in supply chains across supplier tiers one through four. The joint initiative echoes recent comments by the current chairman of Deutsche Telekom, Franck Appel, who at the time was CEO of DHL. Appel said of all sectors, fashion has the potential to be a pioneer in driving circular supply chain models. Appel said that while a shift to renewables is important for curbing climate change, each industry must also look at what it can do in its specific case. His comments followed DHL’s release of a report, Delivering on Circularity, which focuses on the fashion and consumer electronics industries, both of which are cornerstones of the e-commerce boom. Appel said: Circularity is the most likely source of complementary strategies that address both the impact of emissions and waste. It’s consumer goods, especially fashion and electronics, that deserve a closer look. The presence of these industries in our lives is almost universal, he says. The potential positive impact is enormous.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://supplychaindigital.com/sustainability/fashion-industry-bodies-forge-sustainability-alliance The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos