Succession gives an understated luxury look to Milan Fashion Week | Milan Fashion Week

Succession’s piercing influence on the wardrobes of the rich and famous is such that its stars didn’t even need to make a front-row appearance at Milan Fashion Week to make their presence felt. Gone is the excess and made way for elegance as designers pursue the understated luxury look that owes much of its recent popularity to the Roy family stone.

At Prada, the harbinger of fashion mood, co-designers Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons used the humble white shirt as a springboard to reconsider simple things, Prada said after Sunday’s show.

We’re aiming to have a fairly refined silhouette as we know it in menswear, a sort of ’40s construction that deals a lot with the idealization of the male body, Simons said.

At Valentino on Friday, designer Pierpaolo Piccioli presented a collection of languorous pieces that tackle the reality of masculinity today. For the second season in a row, Dolce & Gabbana ditched distressed denim and diamond suits in favor of couture and well-tailored Saturday afternoon. Even the front rows of the four-day showcase, which ended Monday afternoon, were unusually quiet on the celebrity front, further accentuating the new low-key vibe.

With the logo mania and high-profile collaborations of years gone by, brands have found new ways to bring out sartorial stealth.

This trend is still the strongest message coming out of Milan, however, it’s now slightly more elaborate in detail once you take a closer look at the garments and silhouettes, said Ida Petersson, buying director at Browns.

We’re already seeing men moving away from logos to a more polished way of dressing, but it’s also clear that gorpcore, a more technical way of dressing, is still a strong sales driver and we’re excited to see how customers react to this evolving trend. and brands that are able to marry these traditional performance wear styles with casual tailoring.

For much of the Italian contingent on the program, the return of understated luxury is welcome news. Brunello Cucinelli, Zegna, Tods, Giorgio Armani and Brioni all presented collections that eschewed the streetwear influences that had crept in of late. At the latter, creative director Norbert Stumpfl pointed to blazers that take months just for the fabric to make.

Despite its nickname, Quiet Luxury is designed to say a lot. It’s always clothes that can cost more than the average monthly paycheck and they have to look at it.

It’s about extreme integrity of materials and sewing skills developed by true experts and products priced well above even traditional luxury, said Lucie Greene, trend forecaster and founder of consultancy Light Years. .