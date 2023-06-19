The Tribeca Film Festival’s Most Cutting-Edge Films





Rock Hudson (Photo by Herbert Dorfman/Corbis via Getty Images) Corbis via Getty Images You can’t have cinema without fashion, even if the costume designers are backstage, while the actors strut the red carpet. But this year, costume design takes center stage. This year, the Tribeca Film Festival in New York shines a light on the stories of costume designers, models and style icons in their documentary and narrative feature films. Here are some of the best fashion movies. Rock Hudson: All Heaven Allowed First, Rock Hudson was a style icon who epitomized classic American style. Second, he was a Hollywood icon. Directed by Stephen Kijak, this documentary looks at Golden Era Hollywood star Rock Hudson, who enjoyed his rise in the 1950s and 1960s, starring in films alongside Elizabeth Taylor and Doris Day. Throughout his career he had to hide his homosexuality and died of AIDS in 1985. The film shows his public persona, which was micro-managed by his agents, and his personal life, which was kept hidden. The documentary arrives on HBO Max on June 28. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 13: Lisa Cortes, Fran Lebowitz, Bethann Hardison and Frederic Tcheng … [+] attend the ‘Invisible Beauty’ premiere during the 2023 Tribeca Festival at SVA Theater on June 13, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival) Getty Images for the Tribeca Festival < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> invisible beauty This film is more than just a documentary about pioneering black model Bethann Hardison, it shows how racist the fashion industry has been over the past half century and how it has fought for opportunity. She not only fought for herself, but also for the younger generation of models, since she founded the Bethann Management Agency in 1984, acting as a mentor for Tyra Banks and Naomi Campbell, and she discovered Tyson Beckford. She also co-founded the Black Girls Coalition with Iman in 1988. She worked behind the scenes throughout the 2000s to get more black models on the fashion week catwalks, including for brands like Prada and Calvin Klein. Yet, one has the impression that his work is not finished. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 07: (LR) Samuel Paul, Patricia Field and Michael Selditch from the film … [+] ‘Happy Clothes’ poses for a portrait during the 2023 Tribeca Festival at Spring Studio on June 07, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Erik Tanner/Getty Images) Getty Images Happy Clothes: a film about Patricia Field If reluctant stylist and costume designer Patricia Field is one thing, it’s entertaining. Although she had a boutique in New York for over 50 years, she is probably best known as a stylist for her work on TV shows like sex and the city And Emily in Paris. In this documentary, we follow her busy life in midtown Manhattan, from shopping for vintage clothes to planning looks for TV shows. Her creative process is simply about staying creative, being bold and using color. It’s inspiring to see how fearless her style is, and it’s something the fashion industry should be doing more of, which is taking a risk. The bland, boring looks we’ve all seen on the runway are the polar opposite of what Field is; loud patterns, mixing high and low clothes and still being noticeable. It is by far one of the most inspiring documentaries of the year. There are interviews with actors like Lily Collins, Kim Cattrall and Michael Urie, among others. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 08: Director Lily Rabe and Vanessa Hudgens attend the ‘Downtown Owl’ premiere … [+] during the 2023 Tribeca Festival at SVA Theater on June 08, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival) Getty Images for the Tribeca Festival Downtown Owl You wouldn’t think a movie set in small town North Dakota would have your typical Target and Walmart look, but not if it’s set in the 1980s. This film adaptation of Chuck Klosterman’s quirky novel, Downtown Owl, stars Lily Rabe (co-director alongside Hamish Linklater). Following Rabes looks at the cities, a local bar is an exciting adventure through retro sequin dresses, ruffles, velvet and more, from costume designer Kimberly Leitz. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 10: (L-R) Logan Marshall-Green and David Duchovny attend “Bucky F*cking … [+] Dent” at the 2023 Tribeca Festival premiere at BMCC Theater on June 10, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival) Getty Images for the Tribeca Festival Bucky Fucking Tooth X-Files star David Duchovny has written, directed and starred in his own tale about a tender father-son relationship, Bucky F*cking Tooth. The film stars Logan Marshall-Green, Stephanie Beatriz, Pamela Adlon and Evan Handler. Particularly memorable is the retro 1970s Im-a-Grateful-Dead-fan outfit on Marshall-Green, from dirty tees to knit V-necks and flared pants (not to mention huge sideburns).

