Slime and rising stars: Milan’s refreshing men’s season





Other highlights, says Pask, were the tailoring of Brunello Cucinelli, Brioni, Kiton and Zegna who each presented different versions of casual suits this season, including sporty or fun patterned styles as well as raised seams and Valentino floral embellishments. Valentino’s creative director, Pierpaolo Piccioli, brought softness to the tailoring with flowing shorts and jersey. We talked a lot about masculinity, gender. Sometimes it’s too easy to fix people in boxes, said Piccioli Business in vogue before the show. Some of Italy’s biggest players were missing from the schedule. Fendi showed in Florence at its new production facility during Pitti Uomo. And, after its huge show in Seoul last month, Gucci held an exhibition to celebrate 70 years of its horsebit shoe, rather than a show in Milan, while showcasing some of its menswear SS24 looks. (Gucci will return in September with the first show from new creative director Sabato de Sarno.) Marco Vianello, vice president of sales and business development at Brand Accelerator Tomorrow, says this has given more space to emerging labels and those looking to expand internationally. Italy’s luxury manufacturing capabilities attract young designers, he points out. Milan seems like the place to be right now, he says. This season was refreshing and different from previous ones. Two of the three LVMH/Karl Lagerfeld Prize winners, Setchu and Magliano, walked the runway at Milan Men’s Fashion Week this season. LVMH award-winning Setchu, designed by Satoshi Kuwata, showcased its origami-inspired modular garments and pieces at Fondazione Sozzani in the north of the city. Setchu’s genderless wardrobe was beautifully accurate, incorporating origami technique into her Savile Row training, says Pask. The purposely crumpled and folded garments had astonishing precision and were given beautiful dimensions when worn. Bologna-based brand Magliano, which secured investment from Italy’s Underscore District accelerator in 2022, presented its biggest show ever this season, at Pala Magliano, a palace under construction in the east of the city. Alongside his signature sweaters, designer Luchino Magliano experimented with denim and layered tailoring for this season, while continuing to grow the brand. A springboard to international success Milan Fashion Week provides a prestigious backdrop that elevates the perception of brands on the global stage, says Vianello. Scottish designer Charles Jeffrey agrees: I’m thinking of doing a show [in Milan] brings you a certain level of respect and attention. If you exhibit in Milan, people automatically see you as worthy of interest.

