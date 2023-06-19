Fans ‘confused’ by Emma Watson’s ‘gravity-defying’ dress





Love it or hate it, there’s no denying that Emma Watson’s latest style statement is spellbinding. The ‘Harry Potter’ star shared several images from a campaign for her and Alex Watson’s new gin brand Renais on Instagram on Monday, but fans couldn’t get past her edgy ensemble in a particular photo. Taken from Loewe’s Spring 2023 collection, Watson’s pale blue draped mini dress featured wacky wiring under the bodice that made it look like it was “defying gravity,” as one commenter pointed out in the comments. “What in the Wingardium Leviosa is that robe,” another joked, citing the Harry Potter charm used to levitate objects. Emma Watson seriously baffled her fans when she shared a photo in a strapless blue dress. Instagram/emmawatson The ‘Harry Potter’ star shared the snap to promote his liquor brand. That’s what happens when you say LeviOsa instead of Leviosa, a third joke referencing a memorable scene from the first film in which Watson’s character, Hermione Granger, teaches her schoolmate Ron Weasley how to pronounce the spell. “How is that dress on your body?” Hanging from your ears? a fourth asked. Other hilarious comments from “confused” followers include, “I think someone forgot to take the hangers off her dress before putting it on” and “Emma looks like a closed umbrella.” Some said it looked like Watson had put a spell on the head-scratching style. such. : Peter Mountain Fans couldn’t understand the cutting-edge design. For more Page Six style… It’s not the first Loewe design to leave social media users completely bewildered. Gabrielle Union and Emma Corrin both stepped out in the brand’s surreal leather balloon bras, while Kaia Gerber modeled the luxury brand’s balloon pumps. And when Kendall Jenner showed off a padded leather bomber jacket from the brand in a December Instagram post, someone joked that the $7,750 style was “scrotum giving.”

