Machine Gun Kelly wears a fishnet face mask in Milan





Machine Gun Kelly caused a stir during Milan Fashion Week.

The singer, 33, turned heads at the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show on Saturday wearing an anti-traffic ensemble.

MGK wore a black leather biker jacket from the Dolce & Gabbana Fall/Winter 23/24 collection with a black cummerbund, black wool tailored pants, black gloves and black leather pointed boots. He popped a shirt under the jacket, leaving his tattoos on full display.





The Bad Things singer completed the look with DG pearl earrings and a black Swarovski necklace. But perhaps the most eye-catching thing about his outfit was the fishnet mask he wore over his face.

He was joined by his 13-year-old daughter, Casie Colson Baker, who wore a strapless black dress with mesh and boning details and with a black Sicily mini bag, black leather lace-up boots, a gold chain necklace and pearl earrings.

Machine Gun Kelly and Casie Colson Baker.

Jacopo Raule/Getty



At a Dolce and Gabbana dinner that evening, MGK stayed on theme, wearing a set consisting of an oversized crossover shirt and trousers in sheer black silk and fully embroidered with a chunky leather derby bag. black.

Casie attended dinner with her dad and wore an oversized graffiti logo t-shirt and denim cargo pants. She paired terry cloth and crystal sliders and a Sicily crystal bag with the outfit.

MGK made headlines a few weeks ago when he and recurring flame Megan Fox were spotted attend an event together in London, just after a source told PEOPLE the pair were working on “improving their relationship.” They got engaged in January 2022 after more than a year of dating.

Machine Gun Kelly and his daughter Casie.

@jasonlloydevans



In May, a source told PEOPLE of the couple, “They’re back together. They’ve been exploring therapy. Things still haven’t returned to normal.”

The source added that Fox and MGK “were planning their wedding, but not anymore. They don’t have a wedding date. Megan still seems hesitant.”

“She’s just spent so much time on their relationship. It’s hard for her to let go,” the source said.

THE Jennifer’s body The actress hinted at a possible split last February, deleting photos of her musician fiancé from her Instagram account and posting a cryptic caption. A week later, she took to Instagram to break her silence amid speculation their relationship might be over.

Never miss a story sign up for Free PEOPLE Daily Newsletter to stay up to date on the best that PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to gripping human interest stories.

Fox wrote at the time, “There was no third-party interference in this relationship of any kind. This includes, but is not limited to…real humans, DMs, AI bots or succubus demons.”

In April, the two were photographed holding hands while on a trip to Hawaii. And earlier this month, MGK showed up at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue launch to support Fox, which is on the cover this year. However, the couple did not walk the red carpet together.

After this public sighting, another insider told PEOPLE that their wedding planning “stays on hold” even as they gradually mend their relationship.

“He’s doing everything he can to get her back, and she’s making him work for it. It’s still an unhealthy dynamic, and their friends don’t see it lasting,” the insider said. “He has a lot to prove and he doesn’t want to give it up. He’s great with his kids and super practical. It’s a work in progress.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://people.com/machine-gun-kelly-goth-glam-fishnet-face-mask-milan-7549671 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos