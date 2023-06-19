Louis Vuitton opens the show with star designer Pharrell Williams

Paris finds the agitation of Fashion Weeks before Covid. Judging by the busy men’s week, which runs from June 20 to 25, with fashion shows, presentations, special events, parties and countless side shows. Headlining Tuesday night’s show was the first-ever show by Pharrell Williams, head of menswear at Louis Vuitton. The Week will end on Sunday with a show by Ludovic de Saint Sernin, before Jacquemus presents his show the next day, June 26, in Versailles.

The Louis Vuitton fashion show is the main attraction of this Parisian week devoted to the spring-summer 2024 men’s collections, which should attract a host of celebrities designed by the American pop star. It’s also a crucial first step for CEO Pietro Beccari, who took over the reins of the company earlier this year. For the occasion, the star house of the luxury group LVMH has requisitioned nothing less than the Pont Neuf, with its breathtaking view of the Seine and the Ile de la Cité! Enough to make the show an unforgettable event. And for once, Louis Vuitton positioned itself on the first day of the shows, Tuesday June 20.

There’s no indication of where the singer intends to go for the Louis Vuitton man, other than to say the palette will be flamboyant, judging by the iconic Speedy bag in red, green and yellow, which featured on the first campaign image posted by the brand, with Rihanna as the unexpected face of menswear. The buzz created around Pharrell Williams is growing all the more as the multi-talented artist, who succeeded Virgil Abloh in February, multiplies projects with other brands during this Fashion Week.

With Adidas, he set up a pop-up café in The Broken Arm boutique around the Samba Humanrace sneaker. And he has just launched an auction with Sarah Andelman, the former founder of the concept store Colette, entitled Just Phriends, in which he is offering for sale, via his own auction house Joopiter, an exceptional collection of archives and works of art from Takashi Murakami to Jean-Charles de Castelbajac, which will be on view in Paris all week. Finally, a dinner to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Billionaire Boys Club brand, which he founded with Nigo.

This first highlight of Paris Fashion Week should not make us forget the continuation of the program which promises to be just as intense, bringing together a total of 80 brands for 38 presentations and 42 fashion shows – against 47 last January – to which is added the collective show of graduates of the IFM (Institut Français de la Mode) on June 20th.

Two new names join the fashion show program: Burc Akyol and Koch. The first, finalist of the LVMH Prize this year, will make its debut on the catwalks on Tuesday, June 20. The son of a Turkish tailor, he studied at the French Fashion Institute before starting to work for fashion houses. He has worked in the studios of Dior, Balenciaga and Ungaro, and in 2019 founded his own demi-couture house for men and women. As for Christelle Kocher, who did not parade during the last Women’s Fashion Week to switch to the men’s calendar, she will unveil her collection on Friday the 24th.

Alongside them, all the big names will be present, from Dior and Herms to Givenchy, Loewe and Kenzo, as well as prestigious brands such as AMI, Marine Serre and Lemaire, and the rising brands Botter, Hed Mayner, Grace Wales Bonner, Bluemarble and EgonLab, to name a few. With the exception of Saint Laurent, which has just paraded in Berlin, and Maison Margiela, which is returning to Women’s Week this season.

Other notable absentees include Casablanca, which is in the process of reorganizing with a new shareholding. Also missing from the line-up were British brand Bianca Saunders and Chinese brand Sankuanz, which opted for a presentation, Kurdish-born designer Dilan Lurr’s Namacheko brand, and American menswear house Bode, which, after showing for the first and only time in Paris last January, is back in New York.

Nevertheless, the City of Light continues to attract young designers, with four new names joining the program of presentations. 4SDesigns, the made in Italy label of New York designer of Salvadoran origin Angelo Urrutia, the Japanese brand Bed JW Ford of designer Shinpei Yamagishi, as well as the Nigerian Adeju Thompson of Lagos Programme, who has just won the 2023 Woolmark Prize, and the French brand CREOLE (Conscience Relative l’emancipation Outrepassant les Traves) by Vincent Frdric-Colombo. The latter two will present their collection in the Sphre showroom, operated by the Fédération de la haute couture et de la mode (FHCM) with the support of Defi, alongside Arturo Obegero, Christoph Rumpf, Jeanne Friot, Ponder.er and Valette. Studio. .

Finally, Paris Fashion Week will be punctuated by a series of parties and after-shows, organized by Kenzo, Louboutin, Acne Studios, Bluemarbel and Highsnobiety, which is celebrating the fifth edition of its Not in Paris pop-up. Then come the unmissable social events, such as the inauguration of the Valentino boutique on avenue Montaigne. One thing is certain, there will be a lot of people in Paris that week.