Fashion
Louis Vuitton opens the show with star designer Pharrell Williams
Paris finds the agitation of Fashion Weeks before Covid. Judging by the busy men’s week, which runs from June 20 to 25, with fashion shows, presentations, special events, parties and countless side shows. Headlining Tuesday night’s show was the first-ever show by Pharrell Williams, head of menswear at Louis Vuitton. The Week will end on Sunday with a show by Ludovic de Saint Sernin, before Jacquemus presents his show the next day, June 26, in Versailles.
The Louis Vuitton fashion show is the main attraction of this Parisian week devoted to the spring-summer 2024 men’s collections, which should attract a host of celebrities designed by the American pop star. It’s also a crucial first step for CEO Pietro Beccari, who took over the reins of the company earlier this year. For the occasion, the star house of the luxury group LVMH has requisitioned nothing less than the Pont Neuf, with its breathtaking view of the Seine and the Ile de la Cité! Enough to make the show an unforgettable event. And for once, Louis Vuitton positioned itself on the first day of the shows, Tuesday June 20.
There’s no indication of where the singer intends to go for the Louis Vuitton man, other than to say the palette will be flamboyant, judging by the iconic Speedy bag in red, green and yellow, which featured on the first campaign image posted by the brand, with Rihanna as the unexpected face of menswear. The buzz created around Pharrell Williams is growing all the more as the multi-talented artist, who succeeded Virgil Abloh in February, multiplies projects with other brands during this Fashion Week.
With Adidas, he set up a pop-up café in The Broken Arm boutique around the Samba Humanrace sneaker. And he has just launched an auction with Sarah Andelman, the former founder of the concept store Colette, entitled Just Phriends, in which he is offering for sale, via his own auction house Joopiter, an exceptional collection of archives and works of art from Takashi Murakami to Jean-Charles de Castelbajac, which will be on view in Paris all week. Finally, a dinner to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Billionaire Boys Club brand, which he founded with Nigo.
This first highlight of Paris Fashion Week should not make us forget the continuation of the program which promises to be just as intense, bringing together a total of 80 brands for 38 presentations and 42 fashion shows – against 47 last January – to which is added the collective show of graduates of the IFM (Institut Français de la Mode) on June 20th.
Two new names join the fashion show program: Burc Akyol and Koch. The first, finalist of the LVMH Prize this year, will make its debut on the catwalks on Tuesday, June 20. The son of a Turkish tailor, he studied at the French Fashion Institute before starting to work for fashion houses. He has worked in the studios of Dior, Balenciaga and Ungaro, and in 2019 founded his own demi-couture house for men and women. As for Christelle Kocher, who did not parade during the last Women’s Fashion Week to switch to the men’s calendar, she will unveil her collection on Friday the 24th.
Alongside them, all the big names will be present, from Dior and Herms to Givenchy, Loewe and Kenzo, as well as prestigious brands such as AMI, Marine Serre and Lemaire, and the rising brands Botter, Hed Mayner, Grace Wales Bonner, Bluemarble and EgonLab, to name a few. With the exception of Saint Laurent, which has just paraded in Berlin, and Maison Margiela, which is returning to Women’s Week this season.
Other notable absentees include Casablanca, which is in the process of reorganizing with a new shareholding. Also missing from the line-up were British brand Bianca Saunders and Chinese brand Sankuanz, which opted for a presentation, Kurdish-born designer Dilan Lurr’s Namacheko brand, and American menswear house Bode, which, after showing for the first and only time in Paris last January, is back in New York.
Nevertheless, the City of Light continues to attract young designers, with four new names joining the program of presentations. 4SDesigns, the made in Italy label of New York designer of Salvadoran origin Angelo Urrutia, the Japanese brand Bed JW Ford of designer Shinpei Yamagishi, as well as the Nigerian Adeju Thompson of Lagos Programme, who has just won the 2023 Woolmark Prize, and the French brand CREOLE (Conscience Relative l’emancipation Outrepassant les Traves) by Vincent Frdric-Colombo. The latter two will present their collection in the Sphre showroom, operated by the Fédération de la haute couture et de la mode (FHCM) with the support of Defi, alongside Arturo Obegero, Christoph Rumpf, Jeanne Friot, Ponder.er and Valette. Studio. .
Finally, Paris Fashion Week will be punctuated by a series of parties and after-shows, organized by Kenzo, Louboutin, Acne Studios, Bluemarbel and Highsnobiety, which is celebrating the fifth edition of its Not in Paris pop-up. Then come the unmissable social events, such as the inauguration of the Valentino boutique on avenue Montaigne. One thing is certain, there will be a lot of people in Paris that week.
Copyright 2023 FashionNetwork.com All rights reserved.
|
Sources
2/ https://ww.fashionnetwork.com/news/Paris-fashion-week-louis-vuitton-opens-the-show-with-star-designer-pharrell-williams,1527902.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- UK introduces new post-Brexit deal regime for developing countries
- The search for Julian Sands continues five months after the actor’s disappearance
- The Ashes LIVE: England vs Australia, First Test Day Four, Edgbaston – Score, Commentary, Video Highlights & Updates – Live
- Louis Vuitton opens the show with star designer Pharrell Williams
- WORLD’S #1 BOLLYWOOD DJ AQEEL LIVE Tickets at Stranded Bar (Fortitude Valley, QLD) on Saturday July 1, 2023
- Archive album Google closed, here’s how to avoid losing content | Wired Italy
- Al-Qadir Trust case: ex-Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, bail prior to the arrest of his wife approved until July 4
- Prime Minister Modi to kick off his high-level visit to the US with a yoga event at the UN
- Fragmented Southeast Asian Alignment | East Asia Forum
- A girl followed me home after a concert in Kenya: singer Sukhbir
- Eagle Quartet to OVC’s Football 75th Anniversary Team
- Featured Federal Executive Forum Profile: CTO Achievements in Emerging Technologies and Innovation