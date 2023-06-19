The big fashion undo that wasn’t

One of my clearest memories of the spring of 2020 was of a European private equity guy calling me in a panic, wondering if I knew of any black-owned brands looking for investors. He was particularly focused on streetwear and merch. I said yes, but that a lot of these young brands were still in their infancy, only generating maybe a million or two in revenue a year.

He didn’t care, even though his company had only invested in brands that were far bigger. The reason, he said, was that merchandising brands were easier to scale than ready-to-wear, and there was, as civil rights protests unfolded just outside my doorstep in Brooklyn, an imperative to invest in these designers and take the growing black consumer segment of the luxury market more seriously too.

Whether or not he found what he was looking for, I don’t know. (He left the company, and none of the investments listed on their site fit that category.) But his eagerness mirrors the sentiment I observed among (mostly white) executives, investors, and marketers during the pensive and turbulent period following the murder of George Floyd.

In June 2020, Danielle Prescodea longtime fashion editor drawn to the world of influencers, launched 2BG Consulting with her friend and former colleague from Hearst Chrissy Rutherford. The duo wanted to advise fashion and beauty brands on how to be anti-racist. (2BG stands for Two Black Girls.) At the time, Prescod had just completed the manuscript of his memoir, black girl token and was BET’s styling director; Rutherford, who now writes the popular newsletter joy beforehad just left Harper’s Bazaar after an eight-year run.

At first, Prescod and Rutherford observed brands desperate to do better, willing to spend time and money making their processes, from staffing to marketing, fairer. Three years later, with budgets shrinking and big brands quietly laying off staff, their enthusiasm to do the right thing has waned. Shame was a very powerful motivator for these brands, Prescod told me. And they no longer feel shame. Here is a condensed and edited version of our recent conversation.

Lawrence Sherman: For those reading this who don’t know you, can you tell me who you are and why you and Chrissy started 2BG?

Danielle Prescode: We work with fashion and beauty companies, but also influencers because they have such huge platforms and so much power to change opinions and change things within the industry and beyond. We really want people in the fashion industry to take this responsibility seriously. We always try to make it clear that what’s cool, what’s worth it, what’s desirable starts within this company. To assume that there is no responsibility to reflect the world as a whole is, I think, a huge mistake. So we’re trying to point people to real, actionable things they can do to change their business practices, especially around how they present themselves on social media, how they present themselves in their e-marketing -email, etc.

And when you started this business, were you already working on your book?

The book was already written. I had already thought about how white supremacy affects the self-esteem of people of color, especially black girls growing up in America, it was at the forefront of my mind. And then George Floyd was murdered at the end of May 2020, and then the resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement happened in June 2020. And that’s where we started our business. Chrissy and I both had videos that went viral that year talking about racism, and all these companies and individual influencers were reaching out to me asking, What should I say? What should I do? How can I help?

At the time, I was still working as a style director for BET, where I had experienced a different type of racism than I had working in mainstream publications. All of a sudden my experience completely changed because I switched to a black post. I’ve asked brands before why I suddenly wasn’t invited to attend their events, why their campaigns were all blank, why we couldn’t showcase their products; and, you know, those emails fell on deaf ears. Just in February 2020, I had a very public argument with The RealReal about letting a white woman lead their Black History Month initiative. And of course in June, like four or five months later, they were like, Oh, we were really sorry.

Can you give examples of how when you went to BET you were treated differently than when you were at She Or In the style or any other publication?

I got a lot less invitations, cut Christmas gift lists. They were just telling me in many ways that our press was not important to them. It was very difficult to compete for talent, to be able to talk to certain actors, actresses, models, because they assumed that our audience was smaller. In reality, BET’s audience was probably the biggest audience I’ve ever served. But because it doesn’t have the prestige of Cond Nast or Hearst, people treated it like an afterthought. And it was really frustrating.

Fast forward to June 2020. What kinds of doable things you advised businesses to do back then?

The most consistent message we’ve given to every customer is that you can’t make this commitment without putting years into it. You can’t do this for a month. Smoking became disgusting to people as it was attacked from all sides. The government made a law and restaurants started banning it. Of course, there are still people who smoke, there will always be people who smoke. Racism works like that. Without a lot of time, dedication and power behind anti-racism campaigns, this won’t budge.

Part of the change has to be in how a product is marketed, but even if the intentions are altruistic, marketing can be very wrong if not executed correctly. The same thing happens with durability. I know brands mean well, but it often feels totally inauthentic. What do you think those who err are doing wrong?

The marketing part is really the easiest to do, because what fashion people do best is create storytelling, create images. One thing they can do is also make sure the talent behind the scenes is also diverse. When I’ve modeled for campaigns, I always bring my own foundation to set. I often do makeup artist work, hairstylist work, and talent work. And I only get paid for one of those jobs. They must integrate black photographers, people with black hair, Latin X, Asians and artists into their network.

Corporate culture is more difficult to change. For example, a very big brand took a trip a few weeks ago, to Europe, and there were only white people. I think there was a brunette girl on the trip. This brand has a policy of responding to almost all comments on Instagram, but in this case, they deleted comments calling on them to only invite white people. We always advise, don’t do this. It just makes people angry. They signal a legitimate concern. Especially if you were a brand that got involved three years ago do better and listen, learn and grow. Then demonstrate that you have.

Cancelation

In 2020 and 2021, many fashion brands have committed more money to addressing diversity issues in their workplace. They have hired diversity directors. They promised to hire more people of color in all departments, etc. Now companies are laying off people left and right, albeit quietly. Marketing budgets are reduced. Where does that leave their diversity efforts?

It has certainly been deprioritized in many cases. What companies have discovered is that they can still operate, even if they are threatened cancelation, which is not really a thing. They know that even if they’ve had a few tough days or weeks, sales will eventually rebound. These companies don’t care at all.

If a business starts to fail, cancellation could be one of the symptoms of failure. But if you have a product that you know how to distribute well and that people love, it’s hard to turn them away.

Consumers don’t understand how much power they have to boycott. But like you said, it’s really hard to get people to switch face moisturizers no matter what. Many feelings of guilt also dissipated. It is this attitude that the tragedy occurs every day. Three years ago, there were a lot of factors that made people pay attention that have really changed now. If you bring it, it’s like, come on, I just wanna have a good time at Coachella. That’s why we emphasize that if you’re going to make this commitment you have to care for life, you can’t just say you care for three minutes. And you need to demonstrate it in your business practices going forward.

Are there any brands, maybe some you’ve worked with, that you think are really trying to do it right?

Mara Hoffman has moved her entire business to be more inclusive, in terms of size and race, to be more sustainable. At first, there was a very thin, girl-going vibe to the Hamptons. It was a years process, but it made me wake up one day and think, This brand speaks to me all of a sudden. From the start Hill House Home has strived to have a bigger size range, it’s hard to go up to 2x or 3x size when you are a small business. When you go to their website you never see just one type of model, you see a million different types of models. It’s a way for them to communicate, This is important to us and we want you to know that.

Pharrell Williams’ debut at Louis Vuitton is happens tomorrow. To me, his nomination there is more complex than whether he’s a celebrity or a black celebrity. But we both know that the black consumer is increasingly important to the luxury market. What do you think about it?

Pharrell has such an interesting take on how Pharrell dresses Pharrell and how he expresses himself. You can tell he loves fashion and design. I can’t really speculate how it will go in terms of sales.

But I think a lot of luxury brands have a way of symbolizing people, especially celebrities who have tremendous star power. I really hate to see this because unfortunately when a lot of black people go to stores for a luxury shopping experience they are still discriminated against, there is still a lot of prejudice. I hope these brands realize that there are still so many other things that need to be fixed to make people feel good about their purchases and interactions.

What else does the industry need to think about more?

Fairness is about paying people fairly.