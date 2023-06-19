Fashion
Juneteenth and the historical significance of fashion
- Until the 19th century, slave codes in some states dictated what slaves could or could not wear.
- Newly liberated black Americans shed their old clothes as a sign of emancipation and identity.
- Fashion continued to be part of June 19 celebrations as a way to express freedom.
For centuries, Juneteenth has been a celebration of emancipation, community and joy for black Americans.
The party originated in Galveston, Texas on June 19, 1865, when a Union Army general declared that more than 250,000 enslaved black people had been freed. The first celebrations of June 19, a portmanteau of “June” and “nineteenth,” took place a year later in 1866 in Texas.
Today, the holiday is celebrated in a variety of ways across the country, ranging from parades and pageants to concerts and barbecues.
Another visually and historically significant way to celebrate June 19 is through fashion, which has become a way for descendants of enslaved Black Americans to reclaim a collective past and express their social and political freedom.
Clothes dictated by slave codes
From the 16th to the 19th century, slave code in some states made slavery a permanent condition and defined slaves as property, employing language similar to those describing real estate. These codes also dictated what slaves could and could not wear.
Under the code of some states, such as Virginia and South Carolina, slave owners were legally required to provide clothing to enslaved workers. The clothes they provided, however, were often uncomfortable, emphasizing durability over comfort or style.
Some slave owners gave their workers cloth instead of clothes, expecting them to cut and sew their own clothes, according curator Madelyn Shaw. These fabrics included flannel, Osnaburg linen and plains, a strong, heavy woolen fabric that was often hot and rough to wear.
Like skin color, clothing was a visible mark of social status, used by dominant white society to discriminate and separate. South Carolina Negro Law Explicitly stop slaves to “wear finer or more valuable garments than negro fabrics”.
“I have a vivid memory of the linsey-woolsey dress Mrs. Flint gave me every winter. How I hated it! It was one of the badges of slavery,” said abolitionist Harriet Ann Jacobs and writer who escaped slavery. writing in his memoirs.
Clothing as a sign of freedom
Just as clothing was used as a means of control and separation, freed slaves claimed fashion as a symbol of freedom.
In 1861, during the American Civil War, newly emancipated slaves spent hours queuing to pick out the clothes of their choice from boxes of old and new clothes distributed from the Northern States, according Laura Towne, abolitionist at the time.
The clothes donated were often dirty and old, but the newly freed Americans “were eager to get rid of the osnaburg and linsey that had been the badge of slavery, giving all they had to remove that physical mark of their former status,” Shaw, the curator, wrote.
During the first official June 16 celebrations in Texas in 1866, black Americans ceremoniously dump their clothes to shreds and threw them into the river. They instead donned clothing from the plantations that had belonged to their former “masters” as a symbol of their newfound freedom.
Self-expression through fashion
To this day, self-expression through fashion remains an important part of June 19 celebrations.
Some Black Americans celebrate the holiday and honor their ancestors by wearing traditional African Diaspora clothing.
Others follow a color theme: red, white and blue, the three colors of the June 19 flag remind us that enslaved black Americans were first and foremost Americans. Another symbolic color trio is red, black and green, which are also the official colors of Black History Month.
“Red is the color of the blood that men must shed for their redemption and their freedom; black is the color of the noble and distinguished race to which we belong; green is the color of the luxuriant vegetation of our Fatherland.” according the Universal Negro Improvement Association.
