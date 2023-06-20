Jane Seymour, 72, looks ageless in a plunging dress to deliver a special message





james bondActress Jane Seymour delighted her devoted fans when she shared a radiant photo of herself wearing a plunging yet sophisticated blue dress. The 72-year-old looked young and vibrant as she smiled for the camera, adding a straw hat to complete her ensemble, and fans were very impressed with her latest look. “Wow!!! You are so beautiful,” enthused one fan, while another wrote, “Pure beauty inside and out,” and a third added, “This color is beautiful on you.” ©Instagram Jane Seymour fans love her positive approach to life Jane accompanied the beautiful photo with an inspirational caption, which also struck a chord with fans. “Just as the sun radiates warmth and light, let positivity be the beacon that illuminates every corner of your world, spreading its golden glow to everyone you meet. It’s not always easy, but it does. always worth it!” she wrote, chatting with fans who appreciated her uplifting message. EXCLUSIVE:Jane Seymour reveals special connection to remarkable King Charles

“Inspirational words which I appreciate so much. You look absolutely stunning in that blue dress and just as beautiful inside. I always need your positive vibes,” wrote one, to which Jane replied. replied, “I’m glad the positivity is reaching you.” Another fan commented, “Thank you for your words, I needed them today. You look so beautiful in this pic,” to which Jane replied, “I’m glad they resonated with you!” The actress shared an equally positive message last week while posing in a nude thong swimsuit. Alongside the captivating photo, Jane wrote: “The warmth of summer’s arrival is like a gentle breeze that whispers hope in our souls, reminding us that amidst life’s uncertainties, there there is always room for joy. ©Instagram Jane Seymour wowed in her plunging swimsuit “Let’s dive into the ocean of possibilities, bask in the sunshine of gratitude, and let our minds soar with the wings of endless possibilities! Happy #OpenHeartsSunday, may your week ahead be a great one.” MOST READ:Jane Seymours secret to happiness and finding love in her 60s

Jane’s fans loved her message and her look and she certainly looks fantastic, with the star revealing HELLO! how she maintains her figure. When asked what her biggest beauty and style tip would be, she said “a little exercise,” but admitted she doesn’t hit the gym often. ©Instagram Jane has an enviable figure “Take care of your skin, take care of your health, eat fresh vegetables and fruits and all the usual stuff,” she said, adding, “A little exercise.” Speaking about her own routine, she continued, “[I don’t exercise] as much as I should, but I give it a little nudge once in a while, and I eat pretty healthy.” REVEALED:Jane Seymour, 72, makes an exclusive unexpected fitness confession Her healthy diet shines through in her flawless skin, prompting the star to share a photo of herself without makeup last week. ©Instagram Jane Seymour posed without makeup “My skin loves the tropical climate! It’s life without makeup in the jungle!” she wrote while vacationing in Costa Rica, once again delighting fans. “I don’t know of any celeb who goes without makeup, without filters, completely natural. You are amazing!” one said, while another added, “You look absolutely gorgeous inside out. You don’t need makeup at all. You are a natural beauty.” We are thrilled that Jane and her fans are feeling positive! Learn to be happier with our HELLO! happiness pole

