Mops, Yarns and Cardboard Boxes Inspired JW Anderson for Spring 2024 – WWD





When Jonathan Anderson unveiled his pigeon clutch in the JW Anderson Men’s Fall 2022 Collection video, the realistic resin accessory received few mentions in reviews and likely met with mostly questioning expressions. Now that the $690 minaudière, a wing-hinged opening that can’t even accommodate a full-size smartphone, is among the items that are, ahem, flying off the aluminum shelves of the new JW Anderson boutique in Milan, which opened on Via Sant’ Andrea last month. His Spring 2024 Men’s and Women’s 2024 show on Sunday night is sure to raise more eyebrows, given all the stiff, lopsided shorts; sweaters with a long and a short sleeve; fleecy tops that look like balls of yarn or kitchen mops, and slipper-like leather shoes that are reminiscent of big feline paws. Anderson is a bold and original designer and her taste for experimentation added spice to the fashion week offering. Actors Kit Connor, Asa Butterfield and Debi Mazar were among the VIPs who huddled on blue or white benches arranged in stripes like those ringing the Original Cornishware teapot that served as an invitation to an offbeat show. The designer opened his storefront with a pair of these unbalanced shorts, a loop of fabric protruding from one side, paired with a gray rugby shirt whose neoprene-like stiffness was molded into a slim-fitting silhouette reminiscent of the famous Bar jacket of Christian Dior. Almost three-quarters of the collection is knitwear, but worlds away from what a house like Missoni turns out to be. Anderson transformed the pattern of cardboard moving boxes into flared, tunic-length tank tops; added padded channels to sleeveless sweaters and tube dresses, like puffy sashes, and knitted wax cord in sculptural tops and drawstrings with the dense texture of instant noodles. Interspersed with more eccentric looks were strikingly chic tubular leather coats, cool sweatshirts with triangular cutouts in the front, and handsome shirts with an extra fabric handkerchief coming down elegantly from the collar. The resort offering for women was succinct: meticulously whorled tank dresses with bubble hems; knitted tunics with a V-neckline so deep it almost reached the hem, and pin-striped dresses and dresses with asymmetrically crinkled fabric beyond the waistline. During a morning press conference, Anderson noted that some looks in the collection came from rolled-up baskets, others from a ’70s sofa in her office. “These things are part of you unconsciously,” he mused. In other words, inspiration can come from anywhere – even pesky birds looking for crumbs in front of the Duomo.

