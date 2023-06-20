Entertainment,

Cheryl Kemp, left, and Kimberlee Middleton, both of Lynn, stop in the middle of the runway and strike a pose during the dress rehearsal for Sebrina Underwood’s ‘Black to the Future’ fashion show. (Spenser Hasak)

LYNN Sebrina Underwood and her band of golden divas and golden gentlemen are hosting a fashion show featuring comedy on Saturday. At Community Brotherhood at 6 p.m., the group will strut the runway, portraying historic black icons such as Tina Turner and Coretta Scott King.

Underwoods’ son, Demo Woodz, is a comedian and will do the comedy portion of the show.

All of the clothes in the fashion show, titled Black to the Future, come from the Underwoods closet, she said. She has been interested in fashion since the age of 6 thanks to her aunt, Catherine Murkison.

I’m what you call a fashionista, said Underwood.

Her favorite outfit of the entire show is a gold sequin dress that Cheryl Kemp will wear as Turner.

Kimberlee Middleton will dress up as Betty Boop.

My favorite part is just being me, because I like to dress up and look cute, Middleton said.

Although preparing for the show was a lot of work, Underwood said she was really excited for Saturday night.

Hopefully we would get a nice crowd, she said.

If you would like to purchase a ticket for the show, email Underwood at [email protected].