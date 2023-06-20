Watch Oakland YouTuber Recreate Great-Great-Grandmother’s Shabbat Dress

A young woman is standing in a room. Dressed in a white cotton shirt and boxer shorts, she hums Hinei Mah Tov before tying a corset and padding around her waist.

Then she delicately puts on a three-piece Victorian-style dress that she spent weeks sewing down to the smallest detail. With the addition of boots, a hat and white gloves, she walks through the door of the Lower East Side of New York.

The woman could be a 19th century Jewish immigrant in a period piece. In fact, it’s a 27-year-old YouTube creator and seamstress who recently shot this scene at New York’s Tenement Museum for an innovative series exploring fashion and Jewish history.

Vi, who lives in Oakland and uses a pseudonym to protect her privacy, debuted The clothes on their back last month on his YouTube channel, which has 86,000 subscribers. In the six-part series, she studies working-class women’s clothing styles of the early 1880s and searches for historically accurate fabrics and buttons, including those from the era that appear to bear Stars of David. She then meticulously recreates this Victorian-style dress, the one her great-great-grandmother Carolina might have worn on Shabbat as a Hungarian immigrant to New York in the early 1880s.

Vi said in an interview that she was inspired to take on the project after realizing that period dramas completely exclude Jewish characters or include them in the context of fleeing persecution and anti-Semitism.

I wanted to find a way to [Jewish] people to see themselves in the story in a more positive way, she said.

On June 21, she will bring her dress to Berkeleys Magnes Collection of Jewish Art and Life and talk about his series, which was developed with support and funding from the Jewish Writers Initiative Digital Storytelling Lab.

In 2018, Vi began sewing non-Jewish historical costumes by hand and with a modern sewing machine as a hobby. She honed her skills by watching historical costume designers on YouTube and reading blogs, and she released her first historical costume video in late 2019.

The following year, she discovered a blog about medieval women’s clothing that briefly mentioned a blue-edged white veil that Jewish women in 13th-century Italy had to wear to identify them as Jewish, but also represented the long history Jews proudly choosing to wear blue and white clothing.

It was the first time I had seen a mention on a blog of historical costumes of the Jewish people, she said. And I grabbed it, and I put my little claws in, and I searched for everything I could.

Vi recreated the 13th-century veil and posted a video about it in December 2020 on her YouTube channel, which at the time had around 5,000 subscribers. To his surprise, the video took off and was widely shared. It received 40,000 views within a month, becoming Vis’s most viewed video at the time.

That’s wonderful ! wrote a commenter. I grew up as the only Jew in my school until high school. There were times when I wanted to be visibly Jewish, for many reasons.

To date, more than a dozen Vis videos have surpassed 100,000 views. one on medieval hair wash crossed 1.1 million views.

The positive feedback motivated her to find more ways to engage with Judaism through costumes and history. A former hairstylist, she said the closure of salons during pandemic shutdowns has accelerated her adoption of YouTube.

The Clothes on Their Backs was one of 13 projects selected for funding out of nearly 300 applications to the Jewish Writers Initiative Digital Storytellers Lab, which is sponsored by the Maimonides Fund.

Sarah Lefton, the creative director of the labs, said the Vis app stood out because of its originality and the way it incorporated Vis’s Jewish ancestry into the story.

She talks about her own life talking about her roots and navigating difficult issues, then imagining what must have been true for her ancestors and talking with people about genealogy, immigration history and fashion, Lefton said.

The scholarship allowed Vi to hire a team of five people to help with research, filming, marketing and social media.

Vi grew up in Boston and attended a Reform synagogue, but said she didn’t know much about her Jewish ancestry until she started this project. Through genealogical research and Ancestry.com, she learned that her first Jewish female ancestor to come to America was Carolina, her paternal great-great-grandmother, who arrived by boat in 1880 at the age of 18, with his younger brother.

Caroline’s parents owned a store in Hungary, Vi learned, and the family was likely working class. Once in New York, many Jewish immigrants ended up working in the garment industry. Vis’s decision to sew a Shabbat dress also tapped into the type of work her great-great-grandmother might have done.

THE last two episodes clothes on their backs were filmed in New York this spring. In them, Vi visits the two addresses on the Lower East Side where Carolina once lived and visits Castle Clinton, the main immigration post where Jewish immigrants were processed before. Ellis Island opened in 1892. She also visits a synagogue frequented by immigrants from Eastern Europe of the Carolina era.

The highlight of her last day in New York, Vi says in the latest episode, was meeting the fourth-generation owner of M&S Schmalberga handmade fabric flower maker in the Garment District, established by a Jewish immigrant family in 1916.

After selecting a flower to pin in her hat, the series ends with Vi smiling as she takes a bite of a kosher dill pickle she buys from The Pickle Guys.

I want other people to be able to look and say we were there, Vi told J. And we weren’t there just to suffer because of anti-Semitism or we weren’t there just to live in the poverty. These things happened and they were horrible. But we were [also] there are just people who wear pretty dresses and feel accomplished that we have done something beautiful for ourselves.

5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 21 at the Magnes Collection of Jewish Art and Life, 2121 Allston Way, Berkeley. Free.