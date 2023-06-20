Milan Men’s Fashion Week eases restraints and shows some skin

Men’s fashion, the second largest segment of the apparel industry by global sales, is expected to experience substantial revenue growth from 2022 to 2027. According to data from Statista, the market is expected to reach an annual growth rate of 2.95%, with sales reaching nearly $570 billion in 2023.

The recent Milan Menswear Week, which culminates today, demonstrated that commercial fashion, formalwear and contemporary style can co-exist seamlessly, transcending the boundaries of distinct communities and clienteles. The start of the menswear season not only marked the setting of new standards in tailoring, such as soft deconstructed shoulders and ultra-short shorts, but also the introduction of a new dress language characterized by less of restraints, innovation and a bolder display of skin.

Valentino

Valentino, under the creative direction of Pierpaolo Piccioli, explored further a design concept first unveiled at the Met Gala last month. where actor Pedro Pascal donned a striking look of fitted shorts paired with a tailored coat, school socks, crisp shirt and tie, setting off a social media frenzy. In Milan, a similar outfit set the stage for the Valentino show, but in white instead of the iconic Valentino red worn by Mr. Pascal.

The distinctive look has made appearances in various iterations throughout the collection, featuring vibrant hues of green, pink and azure. Notably, long coats with dropped shoulders, some subtly embroidered with monochrome flowers on the front, were worn over shorts. The predominance of shorts, along with skirts, served as a common thread throughout Mr. Piccioli’s collection, signifying a new sense of tailoring that reverberated throughout the week.

Credits: Image: Valentino Menswear SS24 Look 33 via Spotlight Launchmetrics

Dsquared2

DSquared2 also embraced a new sartorial sentiment, drawing inspiration from the playful aspects of 90s fashion. However, this time the brand presented a pure version in which clothing covering the body and exposed parts communicated with equal resonance. . The collection featured an abundance of skin, from shimmering briefs and low-rise jeans to shredded t-shirts revealing toned torsos. Some looks only called for boxers, especially when paired with calf-high socks and sneakers. As Donna Summer’s “Love to Love You Baby” played in the background, Dan and Dean Caten, the enigmatic twin founders of DSquared2, demonstrated their understanding of the appeal of sensuality and the fact that sex sells. This season they also showed they know how to pack it.

Credits: Image: DSquared2 Menswear SS24 Look 26 via Spotlight Launchmetrics

Brijuni

Brioni, renowned for its exquisite cuts and high-end fabrics, has chosen for Spring Summer 2024 to move away from passing trends, favoring instead the timeless essence of fashion where substance exudes style, but not necessarily elegance. reverse.

In this collection, Brioni’s creative director, Norbert Strumpfl, emphasized desirability through impeccable cuts and luxurious materials. Strumpfl has carefully selected fabrics such as silk cashmere, suede, wool and cotton for their inherent beauty and lasting quality. The art of tailoring took center stage, with the jacket serving as the focal point of the collection.

Here, light wools, cottons and silks dominate, the sleeves nonchalantly rolled up, as if to convey the message that sartorial elegance and refined attire should not be synonymous with rigid constraints.

Instead, the garments effortlessly adapt to the demands of modern lifestyles, striking a balance between relevance and relaxation, even for daywear. Brioni’s collection highlighted the idea that dressing well transcends the realm of the loafer.

Credits: Image: Brioni menswear SS24 via Spotlight Launchmetrics

Emporio Armani

It wasn’t until Look 30 that the inky, black and beige garments of the first section were interspersed with greige, a hue that Armani has defined and owned since the eighties.

As one of Italy’s most revered and consistent designers, Mr. Armani, now in his late eighties, defined what it was to dress elegantly. without restriction. It was Mr. Armani who put women in menswear, tearing up the codes of traditional suiting and offering a pared-back palette of beige, navy and neutrals with fabrics so flowing they seem made for the body.

In a nod to the upcoming Paris Games and the best Italian Olympic and Paralympic athletes, the collection was also inspired by the Orient. The central motif of the show was the ginkgo leaf, symbolizing longevity, resilience, enlightenment, balance, natural beauty and cultural significance, qualities that reflect the essence of Emporio Armani and its founder. . Mr. Armani has long sought inspiration in Asia, where clean lines, understated elegance and simplicity are intrinsic to his designs. His exploration of the philosophy of yin and yang, the delicate balance between opposing forces, further demonstrates his commitment to finding harmony through thoughtful design.

Credits: Image: Emporio Armani Menswear SS24 Look 21 via Spotlight Launchmetrics

Prada

Miuccia Prada has long been renowned for its ability to tap into the zeitgeist, weaving together political landscapes, artistic influences, academic musings and collective emotions to create garments that strike a delicate balance between lofty desire and lo-fi aesthetics.

In their latest collection, for Spring Summer 2024, Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons aimed to encapsulate a sense of absolute freedom for the body, manifested through the very foundations of the garments that adorn it. However, this notion of freedom seemed somewhat contrived, as the exaggerated shoulder and cinched waist styling seemed delicate and more in line with other luxury houses than Prada itself.

Prada, once equally futuristic and timeless, if not the leading expert at perverting the classic into modern desires, has veered with the over-the-top styling of this collection to appear gimmicky rather than liberating.

It is debatable whether shoulder amplification really offers release for the wearer. Is overly detailed utilitarian clothing a story of deconstruction and reconstruction, or have they become archetypes fueled by superficial trends that only drive sales, rather than drive the menswear narrative? Why was the sleeve length juxtaposed with the cropped length? (The shorter the shorts, the longer the sleeves).

As Prada navigates this juxtaposition of freedom and gimmickry, it remains to be seen whether this collection proves to be merely a money-maker or if it’s known for its incredible ensemble featuring water and mud curtains.