With fur no longer in fashion, PETA sets its sights on wool, leather and down

(CNN) When Ingrid Newkirk co-founded People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) in 1980, fur was a status symbol. Everyone yearned to have fur, Newkirk recalls. But it’s all gone now.

PETA played a important role in this shift, mixing aggressive protest tactics including throwing red paint with media campaigns and corporate pledges to steer the fashion industry away from its use of fur.

Calvin Klein was one of the first major fashion brands to forego fur after PETA stormed its New York office in 1994. The same year, the group released its famous advertisements featuring models naked claiming that they would rather be naked than wear fur. Social media and a broader cultural conversation around ethical consumption almost helped finish the job: Gucci declared fur pass in 2017, and its parent company Kering has fully without fur in 2021, join a list of luxury brands Since Chanel at Versace.

The fur still shows up on the tracks from time to time, but it’s now illegal to sell in California and Israel. Covid outbreaks in European mink farms have further diminished the status of the industry.

Now, PETA’s goal is to make other animal materials like wool, leather, and down as unacceptable as fur, highlighting practices like raw picking and calling out the conditions under which sheep and cattle are bred, transported and slaughtered.

He has his work cut out for him. While fur used to be a negligible part of most companies’ business, leather goods drive industry sales, and many vegan alternatives have their own downsides. For the vast majority of brands, getting rid of leather or wool is a failure; several luxury companies that have pledged to stop using fur have resisted calls from activists to do the same even for exotic skins such as crocodile, snake and ostrich, not to mention cowhide.

PETA is undeterred, many of the same arguments were made about fur four decades ago, after all.

When we look at where the greatest number of animals are suffering the most, food tops the list, but next comes clothing, Newkirk said. Were here to change the industry.

A changing market

More and more companies are turning to alternative materials, eager to cater to a growing consumer base who want to buy products that are friendly to the climate, animals and people.

The Danish brand Ganni has promised to stop using virgin leather in order to meet its climate targets, while companies such as Kering, Prada and leather goods giant Hermès are experimenting with materials bio-made in the laboratory and grown from mycelium, the root structure of fungi .

But many of these new materials are in relatively early stages of development. They are often expensive, produced in small quantities, and unable to match the quality of leather unless they contain large amounts of plastic. Vegan alternatives to wool are even harder to find.

For many consumers, wool and leather are everyday materials with a less complicated moral baggage than fur or exotic skins because, unlike mink or crocodiles, cows and sheep are not raised solely for their skins. .

But PETA says the industry is just as cruel. While brands often invoke responsible farming standards to claim the materials they use have been raised ethically, the animal rights group says those certifications don’t matter much. Its campaigns include harrowing and shocking images and stories of abuse.

Were working hard to wake people up, Newkirk said. The fur is obvious now, the leather more and more so the wool is the hardest.

Pressure campaigns

Much of PETA’s work these days happens behind the scenes, in the form of corporate engagement designed to persuade brands to change their policies and practices. It even features a PETA-approved vegan logo that companies can use to promote their products. But where brands are seen as moving too slowly or not responding to group diplomacy, it can still prove daunting.

Last year, he lined the streets of New York with posters calling on major luxury brands to drop exotic skins. He has organized protests outside Gucci and Louis Vuitton stores and brought the issue to shareholders at annual meetings of Kering, LVMH and Hermès.

Luxury outerwear brand Canada Goose said it will drop fur in 2021, gaining a reprieve after a campaign of regular protests. But they can resume if the company doesn’t commit to stop using feathers, Newkirk said.

We can make sure no one wants a down jacket for the winter, Newkirk said, pointing to PETA’s massive following on social media. We can put up some pretty zingy ads.

Canada Goose told Business of Fashion that its down is certified to the Responsible Down Standard and that it introduced a down alternative jacket in November, a move it says has been welcomed by PETA.

Current fashion campaigns by animal rights groups cover companies such as H&M Group, Levis, Ralph Lauren and Allbirds, with an added focus on the continued use of exotic skins by luxury groups.

It also explores legal avenues to challenge major brand claims that animal materials are responsibly sourced. PETA argues this amounts to consumer fraud based on its supply chain investigations. He is currently identifying a target for his first case, which will likely focus on wool or exotic skins, Newkirk said.

Some companies think (that) maybe if we do fur we can hold the helm there, Newkirk said. Were always activists, and the bottom line is: we were there to change the industry, and we will change it.

