Fashion
Princess Kate looks radiant in a white polka-dot dress as she attends the Order of the Garter service—see pics
Princess Kate jumped in an elegant white dress while attending the Order of the Garter next to Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh.
The royals stood side by side at the event on Monday, June 19, which took place in London. THE Princess of Wales, 41, looked radiant in her long-sleeved, high-necked white polka-dot dress with a matching cream Starthberry Multrees wallet. She completed her ensemble with a black hat adorned with white feathers and polka dot ribbons.
Sophie, 58, opted for a brighter outfit, wearing a pink floral dress and a pink shawl. She finished her look with a pink hat and carried a diamond-colored Strathberry Box Crescent handbag.
Kate and Sophie were later joined by their respective spouses, Prince William And Prince Edward, who were part of the Order of the Garter procession outside Windsor Castle. The group then attended the annual service alongside King Charles III And Queen Camilla.
The Order of the Garter, which is the oldest and oldest order of chivalry in the UK, takes place every June after Trooping the Colour. The ceremony was founded by King Edward III in 1348. This year it featured Charles, 74, the Prince of Wales, 40, the Royal Family and 24 special members known as the Royal Knights and Ladies and Foreign Sovereigns.
The Kates polka dot dress is just one of many breathtaking outfits this summer. The princess who shares Prince George9, Princess Charlotte8 and Prince Louis5, with William stole the show on Saturday June 17, for Charles first parade of color ceremony since his accession to the throne in September 2022. (Queen Elizabeth IIeldest son became the monarch after his death at age 96. He was officially crowned during his coronation in May.)
kate arrived by horse-drawn carriage for the Saturday festivities with her three children and her mother-in-law Camilla, 75. Duchess of Cambridge opted for a bold green dress and matching fascinator. Kate stood out in the crowd as most of her relatives wore the country’s traditional costume of red fabrics and blue accents.
While Kate has become a fashion icon over the years, the royal expert bethan holt said exclusively We Weekly in September 2022 that a lot of the things fans see her doing in terms of style are tricks she learned from the [late] queen.
Much of Kate’s love for skirts comes from the Queen, Holt said We at the time, noting that Elizabeth was known to dislike women wearing pants that much.
Scroll down to see the Kates Order of the Garter set:
