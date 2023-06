ZEGNA Spring-Summer 2024 show at Milan Fashion Week

ZEGNA Spring/Summer 2024 welcomed us to “L’Oasi di Lino”, the “lightness of being and acting”. Its creative director Alessandro Sartori constantly finds new ways of doing things from a perspective of originality and authenticity, and for SS24 this culminated in a presentation centered on linen, so much so that the venue – Piazza San Fedele in Milan – was surrounded by 192 bales of raw flax. Not just an accessory, these balls will be transported from the show to the factory to be used to create Oasi Lino products, marking ZEGNA’s circular values. And circular it was indeed, as the show featured looks that complemented, continued and echoed each other as part of an expansive ZEGNA uniform. For Sartori: “At ZEGNA, we continue to rethink what an effective wardrobe should look like today, deepening the idea of ​​creating a system of elements – tops, bottoms, underwear and accessories – that can be combined and personalized as desired. It is the idea of ​​the uniform that incites non-uniformity. The suit as matching jacket and pants no longer applies. Today, everything goes with everything, which liberates the customer which can play with shapes and hues. The lines are deceptively simple: we hide functional elements within the construction, bringing texture to the fore. The overall fluidity makes it all look calm and luxurious, but the tension in the details, the richness of the colors and the freedom that the infinite combinations suggest are not calm at all. With that in mind, the bespoke ensembles felt relaxed and comfortable, unrestricted and elegant at the same time. With the use of soft natural hues, ZEGNA’s wardrobe was one for all occasions – crew-neck tops replaced jackets, bomber jackets flowed into shirts, and three-quarter sleeve jackets gave an air again. quiet and easy luxury. She did it with her fabrications: Linen gabardine, linen failie, compact linen knit, compact blue flower linen, satin linen, jute oxford, washi paper, raffia, silk pipeline, seta tussa, recycled wool granite , double-faced wool, tela vela, mohair poplin, bourrette and silk line and canvas, hammered nabuk and bonded calfskin have all come together to create a collection of richness, substance and monochromatic beauty. And despite all that texture, it was still light and summery. This is the masterful craftsmanship of ZEGNA, and in doing so, the House has created the summer wardrobe par excellence. Take a look at the collection above and see more Milan Fashion Week SS24 coverage here. Elsewhere, Etro also brought texture to the fore for SS24.

