What do you do if you hate your bridesmaid dress?
So you hate your bridesmaid dress? I feel your pain. Being solicited is such an honor, but finding out you don’t like the dress has to be a solid nine on the awkward scale. I remember being asked to be a bridesmaid at my cousin’s wedding and I shivered when I saw the frilly red dress that was pulled off.
You will be happy to know that we are not alone. A recent study byFizzBoxshowed that 66% of bridesmaids hated the color of their dress, and 21% of bridesmaids said their dress did not fit them properly. But what can you do when you’re handed a bridesmaid dress so bad it makes you want to cry?
Here are some tips I picked up in the field, plus some high-level advice from Megan Watkinsfashion expert and chief stylist at SilkFred.
Image credit: SilkFred
Tip 1: Just say something
Easier said than done, but if you’ve been asked to be a bridesmaid, you need to be close to the bride. Ask if there is any wiggle room – usually there is. From personal experience, this is your best bet.
Tip 2: Make sure the dress fits you
What exactly don’t you like about the dress? Is it the style, color or cut that bothers you? More often than not, it’s the fit (trust me). If you have the budget, take it to a tailor to have it fitted. Prices tend to start from around 20. If it’s too small, they may cut sections from the bottom of the dress to add to the sides. If it’s too big, they can tuck it in at the seams and shoulders, depending on the material. Don’t forget to pass all of this in front of the bride.
Megan says: “Changes to your bridesmaid dress don’t have to be dramatic or change the entire makeup of the dress – I certainly wouldn’t suggest turning a maxi into a midi or cutting off the sleeves .” It’s important to remember that the bride chose the bridesmaid dresses because she thinks they will look beautiful and fit into the overall theme of the wedding.
“If the dress has a neckline that you think accentuates parts of your body you don’t like, like a bandeau or a cowl neck, just ask your tailor to add a few little straps to change the accent. You can also have a tailor adjust the bust size, which will help if the fabric is too stretched around this area or there is too much fabric.
“If you’re petite and the length of the dress overwhelms you, just ask your tailor to get rid of the excess material. Although you can’t make your dress longer, a tailor can add a longer skirt underneath You can also wear shorter heels to create the illusion of a longer dress.
Image Credit: Getty
Tip 3: Use props and style
I’ve noticed that accessories can do wonders to transform a dress. Consider statement jewelry or a pretty shawl to enhance the overall look and match your personal style. Accessorizing allows you to express yourself while staying true to the bride’s vision. Just make sure you get the green light first!
Megan recommends, “Of course, you don’t want to detract from the bride, but cute accessories and fun styling can draw attention away from the dress and give guests something else to look at.
“Get up close to the bride and find out if bold accessories are something she can accept. A statement necklace can counter questionable neckline and the right heels can help with unflattering skirt lengths. You can also suggest a creative eye makeup or hair accessories to distract attention from the dress If you love everything else about your look, chances are your complexes about the dress will be lessened.
Tip 4: Wait until the ceremony is over
Once you have completed your bridesmaid duties – ceremony, photos, etc. – you can relax and really enjoy the rest of the day. At this point, the bride and groom will be very busy and won’t notice that you’ve made subtle changes to your outfit.
Megan suggests: “While I’m not suggesting changing outfits, or the bride and groom not noticing, once the ceremony and photoshoots are over, you can subtly alter your outfit in a way that will go way under the hood. radar and make you feel more comfortable.
Tip 5: The big picture
Even if you hate the dress, remember it’s just for one day. And while the dress may not be to your liking, prioritize your relationship with the bride and the celebration of love and happiness.
