At Prada Mens, Miuccia and Raf rewrite the rules of couture





main pictureCourtesy of Prada A roar went up from the Spring/Summer 2024 audience Prada men’s clothes show when space pyrotechnics really kicked into high gear: From a metal grating suspended above the head of the Deposito de la Fondazione Prada, large drops of mud began to ooze, forming organic veils of transparency that partially obscured the models from the audience. They perfectly underlined what Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons were thinking about this season: fluid architecture, literally reflected here. But the architecture that Prada and Simons obsessed over was embedded in the clothes themselves: a questioning of purpose, function and appearance, in a collection where little was exactly as it first appeared. 46 Prada Spring/Summer 2024 Men’s Fashion The tailoring was the big story: a clean, emphatic silhouette but with the grandiose totally removed, so it fluctuated slightly around the body. Construction methods were taken from the seams of the shirts were simple, there were none of the underlays or liners that stiffen and bombard the seam traditionally. Everything was light as a feather and single layer. When you felt these garments backstage, the ease built into these previously severe garments was obvious and remarkable. there was a fragility under those superman’s shoulders. There have been hybrid moments where a jacket can develop a spread shirt collar or contrast its traditional lapels with buttoned shirt cuffs, as if the garments transformed halfway through their existence. How can an idea that is cliché be different? said simons. The suit, the shirt. This collection is about questioning convention, structure and masculinity. We start with the simplest white shirt, added Miuccia Prada. From this base, from a most basic and normal base, you can do whatever you want. It enables transformation. Courtesy of Prada Courtesy of Prada There were other transformations, too: the prints literally went from two-dimensional to three-dimensional, Hawaiian patterns vibrating with fringing, like a glitching computer image, or bursting into slightly poisonous, alien flowers clustered on the models’ chests. Even the humblest pockets became a form of decoration, marking the pockets of shirts and vests in a way that made you doubt their usefulness. These actions rang with the idea of ​​reconsidering the simple and elaborate, a reversal of Prada and Simons’ modus operandi to date of stripping and reduction. This time, instead, they layered, added complexity. Life and the understanding of life are so complex that simplicity can be too simple, said Prada. Even their simple starting point led to complexity expanding the idea of ​​the shirt to encompass a whole range of men’s clothing. AAnd in that lightness and fluidity there was also a new idea of ​​masculinity that was more delicate, perhaps, certainly lighter and younger, the traditional power-laden connotations of costume literally torn and reconstructed, to produce something that looked but felt entirely different, physically and emotionally. The ultimate goal was freedom, freedom of the body and, also, freedom of design. By avoiding conventions in the creation of their traditional tailoring, Prada and Simons have created something truly gratuitous, and modern and dare we say the word maybe even new. There was an idea that while the shape was familiar, its physicality was actually something we hadn’t really seen before. A bit like the sticky room in which everything was shown. Is it rare?

