Ashley Graham quietly rocked the see-through dress this year





The see-through dress has been seen on and off red carpets for months now, sparked by Megan Fox’s VMA dress and continued with pink “free the nipple” dress that Florence Pugh wore and some gorgeous sheer looks like Halle Bailey and others. Meanwhile, plus size model and body positivity model Ashley Graham also quietly rocked the see-through dress this year, most recently at Cannes. The model and mom of 3 was spotted in a Prada and Vanity Fair collab on a yacht this summer. For the event in Cap d’Antibes, France, she wore a sheer, sparkly dress. Below, she paired the look with a black bra and undies and a set of shiny silver heels. (Image credit: (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)) A second look at the dress saw her strutting down the hallway of her hotel after arriving in France. The video gives fans a better look at the glitz and construction of the Prada sheer dress. Ashley Graham has been championing body positivity for years now, and this isn’t the first time she’s sported an attention-grabbing look. Back in late 2022, she wore a backless dress which she later shared on Instagram. Sadly, instead of positive comments, the one that exploded across the internet was from former Miss New Jersey Sameera Khan, who commented on the look, “The fat positivity movement is spiraling out of control.” In response, Graham shared a photo of herself winking with the caption, “Quote this tweet with a photo of you taking ‘big positivity’ too far. I’ll get started.” The post garnered many comments, as well as more than 141,000 likes. Quote this tweet with a photo of you taking “fat positivity” too far. I’m going to start. pic.twitter.com/WlmyYr13KhDecember 19, 2022 See more In the meantime, the model continued to wear what she wanted on the red carpets. A separate event at a Vanity Fair party in 2023 had her in a sheer red dress, also with underwear underneath; she also wore a semi-sheer black dress to the 2023 Oscars in Los Angeles and it even had cape sleeves! The model certainly knows how to make a statement. (Image credit: (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images) // Jeff Kravitz (FilmMagic)) If I’m being transparent (pun intended), I thought it would be a quick back and forth on red carpets, but it turned out to have lasted for the past two years, and over the month last we actually saw Dakota Johnson goes fifty shades of sheer And Rita Ora revisits the look , combining a transparent dress with gloves of the same style. 2023 will undoubtedly be remembered for its sheer fabrics, and I can’t wait to see what other looks stand out as the weather continues to be so hot in many parts of the country. If Ashley Graham stays consistent, I suspect she’ll continue to rock the look in the months to come as well.

