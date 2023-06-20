Kate Middleton Channels Diana’s ‘New Style Inspiration’ in Garter Day Fashion

Kate Middleton, Britain’s new Princess of Wales, drew inspiration from the fashion heritage of her legendary predecessor, Princess Diana, for the annual Royal Garter Day celebrations on Monday, wearing a striking monochrome dress closely reminiscent of a style worn by his late mother. law in the 1980s.

Garter Day is an annual day of ceremonies related to the Ancient Order of the Garter, Britain’s oldest and highest order of chivalry. Each June, members of the order (who are personally appointed by the monarch) travel from Windsor Castle to St. George’s Chapel to attend a special church service. After the procession, the royals present return to the castle in open-top carriages.

Kate’s participation in the Garter Day ceremony for the past decade has been as the wife of Prince William. William was made the 1000th Knight of the Garter in 2008 by his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. The event has become highly anticipated by royal fashion watchers as an opportunity to see Kate at her best.

The Princess of Wales (L) pictured wearing a monochrome polka dot dress for Garter Day at Windsor Castle by Alessandra Rich, June 19, 2023. And Princess Diana (R) wearing a Victor Edelstein dress for Royal Ascot, on June 15, 1988.

HENRY NICHOLLS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images/Anwar Hussein/Getty Images



On Monday, the Princess appeared outside St. George’s Chapel wearing a monochrome black and white polka dot midi dress by designer Alessandra Rich.

The dress is remarkable for two reasons: it is almost identical to a chocolate brown and cream spotted dress by the same designer worn at Royal Ascot last year, and it is closely related aesthetically to one of Princess Diana’s polka dot dresses. of the 1980s.

This stylistic link to Diana was cemented by Kate accessorizing the dress with the Princess’ pearl and aquamarine bracelet and diamond and pearl earrings inherited from the late royal’s private collection through of his sons.

Kate has worn a number of polka dot ensembles over the past year, with several being worn throughout the 2022 summer season.

“Polka dots are becoming an iconic design for the Princess of Wales, with the Princess having chosen the classic design for several significant events over the past few years,” said royal fashion expert Christine Ross. Newsweek.

“Monday’s look is so similar to her ensemble for Ascot in 2022, with slight variations in style. The Princess of Wales may be trying to establish a signature look to cement herself in the fashion history books. The dress, almost identical to the Ascot dress, is by the same designer-Alessandra Rich-who is responsible for most of Kate’s polka-dot dresses.Rich is a favorite designer among London’s fashionable ensemble for women. vintage-inspired designs.

The Princess of Wales (L) wearing Alessandra Rich on Garter Day at Windsor Castle, June 19, 2023. And Princess Diana wearing Victor Edelstein at Royal Ascot, June 1988.

HENRY NICHOLLS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images/Jayne Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images



Rich herself revealed in an interview with the The telegraph of the day in 2022 that Kate takes a hands-off approach with the designer on her style choices, but also that: “We only know she’s wearing one of the dresses when we see her in it – we’re never told anything about it. advance. We don’t ask and they don’t tell.”

“The Duchess of Cambridge [as Kate was before her elevation to Princess of Wales] is such a style icon,” Rich said. “I can never say I’m not thrilled that she likes my clothes.”

Ross notes the close style ties established between Kate and Diana.

“The Princess of Wales wore Princess Diana’s pearl earrings and bracelet at the ceremony on Monday. These pieces, alongside the 1980s-inspired dress, draw an unmistakable parallel to the late mother-in-law. of Kate,” she said.

“The newly created Princess of Wales was keen to pay tribute to the former titleholder because Diana was so beloved. Today’s outfit allows for an easy side-by-side comparison to the Victor Edelstein dress worn by the Princess for Royal Ascot in 1988.”

The Princess of Wales (when Duchess of Cambridge) (L) pictured wearing Alessandra Rich at Royal Ascot, June 17, 2022. And the Princess pictured wearing Andrew Gn (R) at Trooping the Colour, June 17, 2023. Kate adopted the vintage-inspired looks with links to Diana in recent months.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Karwai Tang/WireImag



Kate has given several nods to Diana over her 11 years of marriage, for which she has been both praised and criticized. Recent survey conducted for Newsweek by strategists Redfield & Wilton showed that on the whole, the American public approves of these style homages.

In a representative sample of 634 U.S. voters polled on May 31, 62% of those polled said they “strongly approve” or “approve” of Kate wearing dresses “that copy Princess Diana’s style.”

Conversely, 10% said they ‘disagree’ or ‘strongly disagree’, 21% said ‘neither’ and 6% said they ‘don’t know’ or ‘don’t care’ .

Kate’s Garter Day nod to Diana came after she wore another ensemble stylistically aligned with the late princess, for the Trooping the Color ceremony on June 17.

“Coming off the tail of the Trooping the Color outfit inspired by Kate in the 1980s, which many thought was similar to Diana’s iconic styles,” Ross said, “we may be seeing new style inspiration for the Princess of Wales, in the guise of the former Princess of Wales.”

James Crawford-Smith is Newsweek’s London-based royal journalist. You can find him on Twitter at @jrcrawfordsmith and read his stories on Newsweek’s The Royal’s Facebook page.

Do you have a question about King Charles III, William and Kate, Meghan and Harry or their family that you would like our experienced royal correspondents to answer? Email [email protected]. We would love to hear from you.