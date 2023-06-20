Best Of Men’s Spring/Summer Collections

Milan Fashion Week is considered one of the most anticipated events in the fashion world. Indeed, it offers the perfect platform for designers to unveil some of their latest trends and collections. For the recent Spring/Summer showcase, Milan Fashion Week 2024 kicked off on June 17 and ran through June 19.

From iconic fashion houses such as Gucci, Fendi and Prada to emerging designers such as JW Anderson and Dhruv Kapoor, Milan Fashion Week’s Spring/Summer 2024 collections celebrated the creativity, artistry and ever-changing landscape of the fashion. So, let’s take a look at some of the best menswear collections from the fashion extravaganza.

The best of menswear at Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024

Fendi

Designed by Silvia Venturini Fendi, the Italian fashion house’s Spring-Summer 2024 collection was unveiled during Milan Fashion Week. The collection honors the brand’s recent return to Florence and is an ode to everyday functional workwear. Some of the standout pieces featured on the runway included collared shirts, trench coats, striped office shirts, denim jumpsuits and overalls. As for accessories, leather bags and workwear belts were the highlights of the show.

Valentino

Emblems of affection and tenderness, the flower is both a graphic decoration and a replacement for the rigid structures of traditional couture at Valentino The Narratives. Watch the show on https://t.co/ZduAvYcKZp Music: @d4vddd

Valentino made a dramatic return to Milan Fashion Week and presented its latest menswear collection for Spring/Summer 2024. The event took place at the Università degli Studi di Milano Statale and was titled Valentino The Stories. Under the direction of creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli, the show offered a sartorial approach to “what makes a man today”.

The opening looks featured structured pointed-shoulder blazers, button-up jackets and collared shirts combined with above-the-knee shorts, all in crisp whites. Valentino’s signature Pink PP was showcased in a single look, featuring a blazer, embossed floral top and pleated shorts. Floral-inspired stitching was also present on various silhouettes such as oversized coats, cardigans and short-sleeved shirts.

Prada

Double Fluid form, Prada’s co-creative directors Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons managed to bring the notion of fluidity to their Spring-Summer 2024 collection. The show started with a black shirt as a base, then expanded the distinctive sartorial collection with a range of carefully fitted and tucked-in sets. The shirts featured deep V-necks that extended into shorts, creating the illusion of a boiler suit with Raf’s Prada designs of the past. The rest of the collection featured shirts adorned with floral appliqués and bouquets blooming across the chest, while others were embellished with fringe and vibrant patterns.

Zegna

At Zegna Spring/Summer 2024 show, linen reigned supreme and here’s why.

Entitled L’Oasi di Lino or The Oasis of Linen, creative director Alessandro Sartori presented a presentation that revolved around linen, with the venue, the iconic Piazza San Fedele in Milan, adorned with 192 bales of raw linen that highlighted the importance of fabric.

Tailored outfits exude a sense of relaxation and comfort, effortlessly combining elegance and freedom. Soft, natural tones dominated the Spring-Summer 2024 wardrobe, providing versatile options for various occasions. The showcase also saw matching co-ord sets, crew neck tops replacing traditional jackets, bomber jackets turned into shirts and bag jackets with three-quarter sleeves.

Etro

At Etro, creative director Marco De Vincenzo returned to the house’s original roots for the SS24 collection. The inspiration for the latest collection came to De Vincenzo after traveling back and forth from his birthplace in Messina, Sicily. He unexpectedly discovered a version of Cesare Ripa’s Iconology, a comprehensive 17th-century collection that featured symbolic illustrations depicting virtues, attributes, and vices. The collection included jumpsuits, fuzzy sweaters, sparkly shirts, hoodies, embroidered coats and leather blazers with the brand’s signature paisley print.

Gucci

Gucci has unveiled its spring-summer 2024 collection in the form of a digital lookbook. The collection featured classic silhouettes given a modern twist, while introducing new styles infused with nostalgic elements. We saw pieces such as plaid suits with a high waist and criss-cross patterns (according to the traditions of the brand), the Gucci emblem sweater, skater shorts, metallic looks, monochromatic suits and printed ensembles.

JW Anderson

Jonathan Anderson’s eponymous label, JW Anderson, also showcased its SS24 collection at Milan Fashion Week. The designer started the collection with chunky turtleneck sweaters, asymmetrical cuboid-shaped shorts and thick wool tank tops. The brand’s iconic Bumper silhouette has also been reimagined as dresses for this collection. Speaking of dresses, we also spotted voluminous dresses, fringe front sweaters and edgy textured sweaters with three-dimensional elements.

Dsquared2

During Dsquared2’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection, designer duo Dean and Dan Caten paraded models wearing solid color rugby shirts with poplin accents, cricket jackets with eye-catching stripes, sweaters in cable knit with sheer vertical patterns, bronze leather pants and t-shirts with bold messages. Additionally, the focus has been on denim (of all types) in this collection – think double denim, dyed denim pants, denim shorts as well as classic denim jackets with leather patchworks.

Dhruv Kapoor

The Indian designer presented his latest spring 2024 ready-to-wear collection at Milan Fashion Week. Title Fantasies, the collection featured ’70s sci-fi prints against vibrant florals and crop circle patterns, and a versatile color palette of bold, neutral colors like fiery red, soothing blue, nostalgic pink, and pink. deep charcoal gray. The models also paraded down the catwalk in coordinated ensembles and freshly printed overcoats, bowling shirts and graphic print ensembles.

MSGM

Following the Dreamers University collection for the Fall/Winter 2023 season, MSGM Creative Director Massimo Giorgetti unveiled a wide range of designs that delve deeper into the theme of dreams as a leading inspiration for his Milan Fashion Week 2024 collection. collection included tan leather coats, tie-dye suits and matching sets, workwear knitwear, tailored black looks, baggy suits, form-fitting tank tops, printed shirts as well as hoodies.

Missoni

At Missoni, comfortable everyday silhouettes were in the spotlight. Throughout its 70-year history, the Italian fashion house has emphasized knitwear, playfulness and reinvention. Thus, for its spring-summer 2024 collection, the brand wanted to reinterpret the masculine style by presenting a range of relaxed silhouettes. This collection offers the versatility to dress up or down for any occasion, with statement pieces such as trench coats, blazers, jackets, bermudas, shirts, jeans and Missoni’s signature cardigans.

