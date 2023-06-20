Fashion
Designers rethink masculinity and suiting at Milan Fashion Week
What does masculinity now mean? This is the heavy sociopolitical question explored at the start of the Spring/Summer 2024 menswear season. Designers were deconstructing traditional notions of menswear, largely with a sense of reality and purpose rather than costume and camp, and their arguments seem to be that masculinity has already changed and clothing has already changed accordingly.
The conversation started with Saint Laurent. Rather than show in Paris, the brand chose to skip the men’s season (as you can do when your 2022 turnover amounts to 3.3 billion) and organize its show, alone, in Berlin. This was a collection remarkably free from traditional genre constraints. For example, a male model might wear a traditionally feminine halterneck blouse with polka dots and a chiffon ascot sash in the back. Femininity and masculinity, I don’t know the limit between the two, said designer Anthony Vaccarello, and it showed. It’s also become something of a rallying call for other designers, especially during Milan Fashion Week, which is often steeped in machismo.
There are sensitive souls in Milan, like Valentino’s Pierpaolo Piccioli. He has declared his interest in reconsidering macho stereotypes, opting to symbolically replace restrictive ties with floral bodices, and cut trousers into shorts or skirts, and ease tailoring around the body in luscious and seemingly feminine colors green. cassata, cardinal red, blush pink, cobalt.
He also printed clothes with quotes from author Hanya Yanagihara’s novel. A little life, with its story of crossed and constantly changing male relationships: a reading We are so old, we have become young again. It perfectly encapsulates the current fetishization of suit designers at all levels, a traditional garment that Piccioli says feels newly fresh and relevant to a generation that didn’t grow up as a corporate uniform. Many designers, in fact, have used the suit as a sartorial avatar of conventional masculinity, if there ever was one to come up with something new, for the new man.
Gucci, which was quietly showcasing a collection designed by the studio team ahead of the September debut of new creative director Sabato De Sarno, showed off suits with half-length sleeves, with the models holding handbags which, there are about ten years old, would have been considered too womanly. There was also a lot of suiting at Dolce & Gabbana, alongside more three-dimensional florals, polkadots and more feminine blouses: more gender norms upended. Most interesting were the form-fitting tops with pleated draperies that were less reminiscent of the puffy bodies of Greco-Roman statues than the neat dresses of Parisian couturier Alix Grs, and intersected perfectly with the body consciousness of twenty-somethings.
<>
Jonathan Anderson carved V-shaped peepholes on plump chests and based many of his garments on the mundane object of odd molded shoes designed to recall the claw feet of Georgian furniture, wide stripes based on Cornishware, as decor captured from the back of provocative, NSFW shots. Man, woman, it doesn’t matter, the designer said of his unisex clothes which felt a precise reflection of the way certain young people see themselves and the banality of the world mixed with hypersexuality, the skin always in the spotlight.
You always find yourself at the level of the body when you talk about masculinity or femininity. That was Prada’s big goal, where Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons also adopted the suit as the basis for their spring looks, with a broad-shouldered, narrow-waisted silhouette inspired by the 1940s. Yet their tailoring was a mirage: in fact, when you picked up one of the garments, you realized that the construction borrowed its structure from the shirt, free of stiffening and interlining, allowing the body to move freely inside. Some were cut from fine wools, others from poplin, but they all had an exceptional lightness that felt right in tune with the times. Prada and Simons called it fluid architecture, and there was also a levity with a riot of color and print, the latter evoked by fringe and stacked floral bodices, bringing two dimensions to three.
Alessandro Sartori at Zegna achieved the same goals with the opposite approach: he used couture techniques and fabrics on loose-fitting garments. He said new suits have been something he’s been obsessed with for about three years now, and says Zegna got there just as tastes moved away from traditional tailoring forms, towards a coordinated clothing approach that Sartori called modular and can consist of colors. – a matching polo shirt and shorts as easily as a jacket and trousers. Sartori has a fixation on manufacturing: this season his big story is linen 192 bales of fabrics were piled around the audience at his show, held outdoors in a square in the shade of La Scala. The cashmere of summer, says Sartori. Zegnas colors are great too: mint, dusty slate blue, shades of brown, blood orange and peach that the brand calls flamingo.
<>
Deconstructed suits, free bodies, linen, this conversation is tailor-made for Giorgio Armani, the man who first challenged and ultimately changed the suit in the 1970s. He doesn’t rule Milanese fashion, but Armani is without a doubt. doubts her gray slenderness and there were plenty of soft grays in her Spring/Summer 2024 collection, presented about a month before her 89th birthday. Armanis’ codes were present and correct, and while his view of masculinity seems rooted in a circa 1992 Herb Ritts shoot, it’s still relevant with a group of men around the world who don’t want a revolution but rather evolution in their clothes. And there it was, in a final quartet of dark suits that were a masterclass in how couture can transform the body and our perceptions of it, how clothes can make the man.
