Understated luxury was everywhere at Milan Men’s Fashion Week





The estate may be over, but the trend the TV show started for understated luxury is still going strong. The HBO show shed light on the ultra-rich who all wore stylish and chic clothes. And the last men’s edition of Milan Fashion Week was a great example of the emerging trend of understated, yet extremely elegant clothing. Quiet luxury turns away from recent fashions of logomania and sportswear. Instead, it’s about classic couture and expensive outfits that exude wealth and power without screaming about it. In Milan, we have definitely moved away from the athleisurewear trends that dominated fashion. Zegna performed their show under the hot Italian sun in the city’s Piazza San Fedele, with huge bales of raw linen strewn around which, after the show, would create the brand’s signature linen garments. The collection was all about summer suits in solid colors, neutral tones and relaxed fits. Prada gave a more unique take on the trend by sticking to tailoring, but playing with proportions and shapes. And in typical Prada fashion, there was a bit of theatrics to the show with mud seeping from the ceiling around the runway and pooling on the floor. Creative Director of Valentino, Pierpaolo Piccioli, was inspired by Hanya Yanagihara’s classic novel about the lives of four men in New York, A Little Life, for his show. Copies of the book were given out as invitations, words from the pages were written on clothing, but most importantly, the brand says the show was about redefining and re-examining male identity. It was a softer approach to tailoring, with floral patterns, shorts as well as loose pants and cuts. Not to be outdone in the tailoring department, Italian legend Giorgio Armaniaiming to show how you can dress smart for spring/summer without showing your skin. The front row was suitably dressed for the shows. Euphoria actor Jacob Elordi nearly broke the internet in his schoolgirl-inspired ensemble to watch Valentino’s presentation, which consisted of a crisp white shirt, black tie, leather blazer and black shorts. Stars like singer Troye Sivan and actor Damson Idris were at the Prada show, wearing casual clothes in neutral hues. Actors Mads Mikkelsen, John Boyega and Chris Pine were all front row for the Zegna show, modeling soft linen outfits in different shades. A cost of living crisis might seem like an odd time for a trend like quiet luxury to happen, but it’s actually relatively easy to replicate on a smaller budget. Whereas before, people flaunted their status with brands and logos, for this trend, all you have to do is focus on simplicity, minimalism and timelessness, whatever label you choose. you wear. The best videos delivered daily Watch the stories that matter, straight from your inbox FashionMilanPA

