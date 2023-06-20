Watch Pharrell’s First Louis Vuitton Homme Show Live From Paris





Tune in on Wednesday, June 21 at 3:30 a.m. Singapore time to attend the Louis Vuitton Men’s Spring/Summer 2024 show right here Pharrell Williams, one of the most influential tastemakers of the 21st century, is about to open a new chapter at Louis Vuitton. The 50-year-old was named men’s creative director for the French luxury brand earlier this year, ending widespread rumors about who would replace his late predecessor, Virgil Abloh. Like Abloh, Pharrell has a knack for fusing the worlds of music, fashion, art and culture in her creative output. His many relationships – with Japanese artist Takashi Murakami, or streetwear icon and designer Kenzo Nigo, for example – have also resulted in successful collaborations, which only makes him all the more attractive for LVMH. , the luxury conglomerate that owns Louis Vuitton. and which has found very profitable partnerships for its other brands such as Dior and Tiffany and Co. Read more: Pharrell Williams’ biggest luxury fashion collaborations

Unlike Abloh, however, Pharrell is very much a “celebrity builder” – a term that in some parts of the fashion industry is still said with disgust. Leading one of France’s most important fashion brands is no small honour, and Pharrell’s appointment suggests that at Louis Vuitton (and perhaps the fashion industry in general), buzz and sense business matters more than actual technical skills. You also get a taste of it through Pharrell’s first Louis Vuitton Men campaign, which features another LVMH-affiliated star, Rihanna, baby bump and all. In an image of him posing in front of the campaign – which was mounted on a billboard outside the Musée d’Orsay in Paris, no less – Pharrell wears a black leather jacket and matching trousers from his debut collection for the House. Pharrell will finally unveil its entire Spring/Summer 2024 men’s collection on the Pont Neuf bridge, during one of the hottest shows of Paris Fashion Week. Tune in below to see what’s in store when the Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2024 Fashion Show goes live on Wednesday, June 21 at 3:30 a.m. (Singapore time).

