Zegna’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection for men celebrates modern tailoring and the fluidity of fashion

Artistic director Alessandro Sartoris highlighted Zegna’s SS 2024 showcase centered on minimalist pieces in natural tones, with linen being the fabric choice. Entitled “L’OASI DI LINO” (Lightness of Being and Behaving), the collection toasts modern tailoring and embodies the theme of fluidity through relaxed tailored garments that allow you to move with ease. From deconstructed jackets and lightweight shirts to cardigans and textured knits, Sartori’s designs for its Spring 2024 also showcased one of its highlights from last season: three-quarter sleeve bag jackets. As for the color palette, hues like mint green, orange and flamingo pink mingle with earthy tones like jute, gray and chocolate brown, lending a light, summery vibe to the collection. The outdoor showcase was staged for four days in the pedestrian square of Piazza San Fedele, Milan. Mainstays like Andrew Garfield, Mads Mikkelsen, John Boyega and Chris Pine graced the front rows of the outdoor show, which was in danger of turning into a disappointment, with canvas caps the only shield offered to protect guests from the scorching sun . Zegna’s association with the world of sustainability goes back a long way, and the parade of its Spring-Summer 2024 selection testifies to it, surrounded by 192 bales of raw flax, ethically sourced from the flax fields of Normandy. The brand has even committed to ensuring full traceability of Oasi Lino fibres, which come from Norman flax plants and bloom with delicate blue flowers during the fleeting days of early summer, likely to enter the production chain and be recycled at the end of the show. Set against the backdrop of the architectural wonders of Milan and embraced by the natural beauty of raw linen, this collection weaves a moment of tranquility into the bustling world of fashion, while combining the versatility of modern tailoring with sustainable practices.

