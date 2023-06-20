Emma Watson Shocks Harry Potter Fans With Levitating Dress





Stay ahead of the fashion trend and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the fashion trend and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Emma Watson’s fans were left baffled by her latest fashion statement. The 33-year-old actor, who is best known for playing the role of Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter film adaptations, shared a photo on Instagram on Monday (June 19) in which she posed with her brother Alex Watson. The pair wore matching powder blue outfits, but that was the Little woman celebrity dress that caught the attention of fans. Followers were puzzled as to whether the dress floated or dangled from her ears. The dress, taken from Spanish luxury fashion house Loewes’ Spring/Summer 2023 collection, is actually structured with cabling to create a pointed 3D illusion on the bodice, with the rest of the fabric draped over the legs, giving the appearance of magical levitation. What in the Wingardium Leviosa is this robe, a fan wrote in the comments, referring to the Harry Potter spell used to levitate objects. Another added: This dress defies physics. One fan pleaded for others to explain the design of the dress, commenting: Someone give the dress some meaning please. The dress looks like its flutter. I’m trying to understand, remarked another. How is this dress on your body? Hanging from your ears? Someone else, alluding to Harry Potter, wrote: This is the most Hogwarts robe ever! Loewe is known for pushing the boundaries of proportion play by using structural illusions to create unique silhouettes. The brand has been responsible for other major pop cultural fashion moments this year. The fashion house was behind the custom rhinestone jumpsuit worn by Beyonc on her Renaissance World Tour, which sees the placement of two glove-like hands over her breasts and crotch. Loewe also dressed Rihanna in red for the Super Bowl halftime show in February, where the entertainer announced she was expecting her second child with partner and rapper A$AP Rocky. Watson and his brother took the opportunity to promote their new business venture, a carbon-neutral luxury gin brand named Renais Gin, as the couple posed next to a bottle of liquor. With a heart full of warmth and longing, I’m thrilled to present – Renais Gin @renaisspirits, Watson wrote on Instagram in April. It’s an ode to the sunny vineyards of Chablis where my family has been making wine for 30 years. Renais Gin is our love letter to Chablis; a carbon neutral product, made with love from recycled wine grapes. In her Instagram bio, Watson describes her job title at the company as Grand Duchess of Ginspiration.

