Kate Middleton’s ‘impractical’ polka dot dress seriously divides royal fans





The Princess of Wales has long been declared one of the most fashionable women in the royal family, but that doesn’t mean her immaculate outfits don’t sometimes divide opinion. Monday marked a milestone for the Prince and Princess of Wales, who watched King Charles conduct his first Garter Day service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor. Dressed impeccably for the big affair, Princess Kate exuded elegance in a polka dot dress by Alessandra Rich. WATCH: Princess Kate bows to King Charles in a stunning polka dot dress The beautiful faux neckline, modest midi length and waisted bodice highlighted the royal’s feminine figure as she slipped into Jennifer Charmandi’s Vittorio 105 toe cap sandals. ©Getty Dotty for Princess Kate: The royal was all smiles during the Order of the Garter ceremony Princess Kate’s chocolate braids were adorned with a fabulous hat designed by Phillip Treacey, and she wore the “Multrees Chain Wallet” from the royally beloved brand, Strathberry. ©Getty Images The Princess of Wales waved as she arrived at St George’s Chapel to attend the Order of the Garter service In theory, the princess’s dress concoction has laid all the elements for a royal-style successbut fans were inclined to disagree with her choice to wear a fleet of entirely new designer items in light of the cost of living crisis. Taking to Instagram to share their thoughts on the royal’s polka-dot dress and luxe accessories, it was clear many were disappointed with Princess Kate’s high-end ensemble. ©Getty The Princess of Wales debuted head-to-toe designer clothes One fan noted, “The fact that she has an identical dress and pair of shoes. It’s completely impractical. [Repeating] the Royal Ascot 2022 look would have been a hit. Her team needs to be more creative with their existing and potentially new wardrobe, instead of buying repeats of each other.” “Wearing expensive new outfits undermines the consistent message we hear from William and his dad about climate change and Earthshot. The fashion industry is among the most destructive on the planet,” a second fan said. “She’s beautiful but it’s so unnecessary. I would have loved to see rehearsals,” a third added. ©Getty Kate wore an Alessandra Rich polka dot dress at last year’s Royal Ascot There’s no denying the Princess of Wales looked stunning during the service, but her dress was indeed strikingly similar to the same designer’s polka dot dress which she debuted at Royal Ascot in June last year . Likewise, her pair of 540 slingback heels, also by Alessandra Rich, almost exactly match the 860 sandals she wore on Monday. ©Getty The Princess of Wales has a similar pair of toe cap heels Despite her pricey set of new clothes, the royal rarely debuts an entirely new outfit, instead favoring upcycled looks for red carpets and crafting vintage pieces for royal tours. Royal style specialist Miranda Holder even declared the royal as: “one of the royal family’s most prolific outfit repeaters, frequently carrying over their favorite outfits time and time again.” Do you agree?

