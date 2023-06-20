Emma Watson’s Loewe Dress Leaves Fans Baffled





Emma Watson confused fans with her gravity-defying dress. (Getty Pictures) Since bursting onto our screens as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter franchise, Emma Watson has been a style icon – but her latest look has fans scratching their heads. The 33-year-old has been more active than usual on Instagram lately as she has been promoting a number of new projects she has been working on, including the Renais Gin launch she has co-founded with his actor and model brother Alex. Watson, 30 years old. Learn more: As Emma Watson Gets Her Pixie Cut, Her Hair’s Evolution Over the Years In one of the promotional photos posted on social media this week, the Little Women actor wears a powder blue Loewe dress from the French fashion house Spring 2023 ready-to-wear collection. But despite it being high fashion, it caused some discussion among her Instagram followers. The mini dress in question has a gathered hem and an asymmetrical pointed neckline. This dress defies physics, @tristarochelle commented, while @destinyinreallife added: Someone make sense of the dress please. Several fans cracked Harry Potter-related jokes, with @abhishek_go writing: The robe said Wingardium Leviosa, in reference to Watson’s famous line in the first wizarding movie. Someone please explain to me what spell she used to hang her dress. I believe it’s advanced charms. Is it from the restricted section? I need this spell! @_0312kria1120_ added. Others questioned the logic of the dress. How is this dress on your body? Hanging from your ears? @megadeathpayton__ wrote. The dress seems to float. I’m trying to understand, @desiree8190 added. Other reviewers thought the dress looked like an upside-down umbrella, while several thought it looked like a pillowcase. Learn more: Emma Watson’s style evolution from Harry Potter star to eco-conscious fashion icon The image comes just a day after Watson received praise from fans for a photo she posted on Instagram wearing a black long-sleeved cutout swimsuit to promote her partnership with Prada Beauty. The story continues The image shows Watson standing on a beach holding a surfboard and wearing the swimsuit which has two holes cut out at the waist. Sunscreen AND looks cute too, said user @nicoleemily96, while singer Ariana DeBose commented give me that matches a fire emoji. At the launch of his spirits brand in April, Watson said: Dear friends, with a heart full of warmth and longing, I am delighted to present to you – Renais Gin @renaisspirits It is an ode to the sunny vineyards of Chablis where my family has been making wine for 30 years. Renais Gin is our love letter to Chablis; a carbon neutral product, made with love from recycled wine grapes. I have a proud sister moment. @alex.s.watson. Watch: Emma Watson quit acting because she felt caged

