Sweden’s Princess Sofia channels summer in floral dress as she attends Stockholm music festival

Princess Sofia of Sweden was the picture of summer style in a floral dress as she attended a singing competition for performers with disabilities today.

The royal, 38, looked effortlessly elegant in a pink 350 dress from byTiMo adorned with peach, red and purple tones as she made an appearance at Funkisfestivalen in Stockholm.

Her ruffled sleeve design and cinched bodice created a perfectly romantic silhouette, which she accessorized with statement jewelry, including gold hoop earrings.

The mother-of-three styled her highlighted tresses in loose waves and opted for rosy makeup that highlighted her tan.

Increasing her height, Sofia sported chunky beige pumps for the evening.

Sweden’s Princess Sofia was the picture of summer style in a floral dress as she attended a singing competition for performers with disabilities today

She couldn’t contain her joy as she posed with other contestants for the competition final – held at Stockholm Waterfront today.

Sofia also attended last year’s festivities, where she also presented the winning prize.

The Funkisfestivalen has taken place every year since 2011 and sees people perform on behalf of their local municipalities in the hope of winning a prize.

The objective of the festival is to support the work in culture and leisure of people with intellectual and neuropsychiatric disabilities.

It comes as the Princess joined her family at the Polar Music Prize last month.

Sofia looked radiant as she dazzled in a white dress with a pink and blue floral pattern, accompanied by her husband, Prince Carl Philip.

The mother of three childrenteamed her stunning dress with an off-white clutch and a bright bouquet, while she sported a curly hairstyle.

Prince Carl accentuated his wife’s glamor by sporting a dapper black suit which he matched with a black bow tie.

The royal, 38, looked effortlessly elegant in a pink dress embellished with peach, red and purple tones as she made an appearance at Funkisfestivalen in Stockholm

Her ruffled sleeve design and cinched bodice made her a perfectly romantic silhouette, which she accessorized with statement jewelry, including gold hoop earrings

She couldn’t contain her joy as she posed with other entrants for the competition final – held at Stockholm Waterfront today

The Funkisfestivalen has taken place every year since 2011 and sees people perform on behalf of their local municipalities in the hope of winning a prize.

Sofia pictured at the event. The aim of the festival is to support work in culture and leisure for people with intellectual and neuropsychiatric disabilities

Elsewhere, Sweden’s Princess Victoria made sure all eyes were on her as she stepped out in a bright yellow dress for the music awards show in Stockholm.

The heiress to the Swedish throne, 45, was a vision in the tiered neon dress as she joined her parents, King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia, along with her brother and wife.

Victoria’s asymmetrical number was paired perfectly with a pair of black patent pointed heels and a black mini handbag.

She accessorized the look with a dazzling pair of sunflower-shaped earrings, a multicolored bracelet and what appeared to be two silver charm bracelets.

For her makeup, she donned a neutral base with a minimal smoky eye and pink lip, while her hair was pinned up tightly in a bun.

The princess was also pictured holding a bright bouquet filled with fuchsia and yellow petals.

The Polar Music Prize is Sweden’s biggest music prize and is usually shared by a pop artist and a classical musician. It was founded in 1989 by the late Stig Anderson, manager of the Swedish pop group ABBA.