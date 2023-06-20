Emma Watson Leaves Fans Confused With Her ‘Gravity-Defying’ Dress

Fashion
Emma Watson left fans bamboozled with her “gravity-defying” dress on Monday.
The Harry Potter actress, 33, took to Instagram where she posted snaps of herself posing with her brother Alex for his new gin brand, Renais.
Emma looked sensational in a stunning strapless sky blue draped mini dress with asymmetric cabling, from Loewes’ Spring 2023 collection.
The superstar’s followers were immediately confused about the structure of the garment, wondering how it stayed in place and wondering if it was Harry Potter-style magic.
A fan asked, “What is that dress in the Wingardium Leviosa?” while another added: ‘The dress seems to be floating. I try to understand.’
“The dress said Wingardium Leviosa,” someone else commented as another follower asked, “How is that dress on your body?” Hanging from your ears?
Someone claimed, “This dress defies physics”, another admitting, “This picture confuses me”, while someone else noted, “the dress gives Wingardium Leviosa”.
The new snaps come just days after Emm was seen piggybacking on snack brand founder Ryan Kohn as the duo frolicked in Venice.
The newly single star looked in high spirits just weeks after it was announced she had split from retail tycoon Sir Philip Green’s son, Brandon.
Emmawas with Brandon for 18 monthsand it was in Venice that their relationship became public after they were seen holding hands.
MailOnline contacted a representative for Emma for a comment at the time.
Emma and Brandon are said to have split sometime after Christmas – following a “serious” romance.
Brandon had a reputation as a party animal and had previously dated a number of models. He was once caught stroking Kate Moss’ butt while vacationing in St Barths.
Raised in the tax haven of Monaco, his Bar Mitzvah, at the legendary Hotel Du Cap, included performances by Beyonce and Andrea Bocelli.
However, more recently he has demonstrated an interest in good works, including biodiversity and the oceans, and has been described as “polite and intelligent” by friends.
With a fledgling tech investment firm, Brendan had seemed a good match for Emma, a serious woman who graduated from Brown University after Potter.
She now harbors ambitions behind the camera, having set up two film production companies and directed herself in a Prada advertisement.
Emma famously remarked during a period when she was single that she was “self-partnered”, but by more conventional standards she was a serial monogamist and serially unlucky in love.
One of the first boyfriends was rugby player Tom Ducker. It was followed by a more serious romance with Oxford University students Will Adamowicz and Matt Janney.
She dated three young tech millionaires, including entrepreneur William “Mack” Knight.
They separated at the end of 2017 after a two-year romance. On the rebound, she had a six-month romance with handsome Glee actor Chord Overstreet. They broke up in the summer of 2018.
Out: The new snaps come just days after Emma was seen piggybacking on snack brand founder Ryan Kohn as the duo frolicked in Venice (Emma pictured in 2018)
She was later spotted sharing cocktails with tech CEO Brendan Wallace, co-founder of a venture capital fund she may or may not be dating again now.
By the summer of 2019, she had moved on to another tech millionaire, Oculus CEO Brendan Iribe. He was followed by businessman Leo Robinton, with whom she spent two years.
In an interview, she said, “The boyfriends or partners I’ve had have usually made me feel really cherished. They built me.
