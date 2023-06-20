The Estate May Be Over, But You Can Still Dress Like Kendall Roy





If you want to look like Kendall Roy from Successionall you have to do is dress yourself from head to toe in Italian luxury brand Loro Piana. And have a twenty thousand dollar reserve, of course. Don’t forget the tear stains. Loro Piana provided some of Kendall’s products actual wardrobe on Successionand much like Kendall himself, he’s known for the “stealth wealth” and “understated luxury” trends that have become popular on social media. Kendall Roy actor Jeremy Strong opened up about the ‘stealth wealth’ phenomenon in an interview with QG at an event he hosted alongside Loro Piana, who Strong also deeply enjoys wearing in real life. It sells understated, ruffled, but extremely expensive pieces made of luxurious materials like cashmere, merino wool and linen. A plain white t-shirt by Loro Piana costs $2,285, for example, while brand overcoat that Kendall wore to Logan’s funeral costs $8,895. Here’s what Jeremy Strong likes about one of Kendall Roy’s favorite brands, Loro Piana “Obviously, I have a brand awareness that pre-existsSuccessionbut it really deepened my understanding and appreciation for it,” Strong said. QG by Loro Piana. “And for me, that really created a close relationship with the brand. It was a big part of signaling something about the character, but alongside that, it’s a house that has a cross-generational obsession with the quest for life. excellence and uncompromising quality. There’s something about the story of their process, the alchemy of taking these raw fibers from vicuña and merino sheep, and transforming them, transmuting them, into masterpieces. of work in which I am really. Read also : 8 Succession Parallels to the Murdoch Family Too Wild to Ignore Thanks to his role as billionaire daddy’s boy Kendall, Strong has become a style icon for the social media trend that the family of media moguls represented so well in the recently concluded HBO drama. So what does Loro Piana say head-to-toe about Kendall Roy? That he wants to look like he’s not trying at all while trying extremely hard. “Kendall is something special. For Kendall, Loro Piana represented a supreme, rarefied level of luxury and comfort and the kind of thing if you know you know, and that’s part of the story we were telling with the character. “Added Strong. “For me, I love that quality of obsession and relentlessness and the endless pursuit of elusive perfection. What for me is elusive. But for them, it’s actually quite successful. The trend of stealth wealth and understated luxury that Kendall and her siblings made famous Succession relies on unassuming garments without flashy logos or pops of color, but costing so much they give the wearer a sneaky sense of confidence as a rich person at the Gwyneth Paltrow’s Court Dress. So, in a nutshell, the key to “stealth wealth” is simply to aim a little more polite than any other businessman on the street, but pay 10 times as much for your outfit. Main Image: Jeremy Strong as Kendall Roy in Succession Season 4. Photograph by Macall B. Polay/HBO

