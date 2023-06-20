Jane Moore is ready for summer in a blue midi dress despite the rain





Jane Moore looked ready for summer in a blue midi dress while vacationing in Croatia – despite her disastrous experience with the weather! In a post to her 162,000 Instagram followers, Jane revealed she had been invited for a short trip to Croatia, where she was expecting a relaxing, sunny holiday. Unfortunately, while most of the UK was experiencing a heat wave, the part of Croatia she was visiting was hit by torrential rain. “It rained biblically for the first three days which compelled me to purchase this rather attractive pac-a-mac for my day trip on the ferry to Dubrovnik,” Jane wrote in a caption to side of the message. Shedding some light on the incident, Jane shared a photo of herself wearing the raincoat and holding an umbrella in front of a sign for ferry tickets. In a clip also included in the post, rainwater can be seen cascading down a stone staircase. Thankfully, Jane revealed, the sun made it on its last day. In the last photo she shared, Jane poses for a beautiful sunset with three friends, wearing an elegant blue midi dress with a tied bust and contrast stripe pattern. Despite the improving weather, it seems Jane’s luck returned when she arrived at the airport: “Luckily the sun put its hat on for my last day before heading to the airport to find the BA flight had been delayed and we didn’t finally land until 2am,” he said. she writes. However, Jane said the trip “was still a lot of fun”. Here are some of our favorite dresses from across the main street to get you ready for summer (weather not guaranteed!): Phase Eight Phase Eight Antonella Floral Ruffle Maxi Dress 1 credit This red dress will be the center of attention at any summer party. We love its trendy design with superimposed ruffles. Nobody’s Child Darcie Pink Floral Sweetheart Midi Dress Credit: Nobody’s Child Nobody makes a pretty dress like Nobodys Child, and we love the romantic brush petals on this sweetheart midi dress. Let Me Be Let Me Be Asymmetrical Strapless Dress Credit: Anthropology This tangerine asymmetrical ruffle dress is the ultimate outfit for those who want to embody modern drama in their evening dress. M&S Collection tie front satin polka dot column midi dress Credit: Marks & Spencer This beautiful ivory and green polka dot satin dress has an effortless feel, but is also incredibly glamorous. Pair it with sandals on a hot day or dress it up with a hat for a cute wedding guest outfit. Mango asymmetrical pleated dress Credit: Mango Fluid, luminous and pretty. This asymmetrical dress will remind you and everyone else at the party of bright and happy summer days. Boden Ribbed Midi Dress Now 20% off Credit: ground Everyone needs a pretty linen dress in their summer wardrobe, and this loose-fitting midi skirt from Boden has everything you could need to get you through the warmer months. The longer length adds formality, while the popping color makes it easy to pair with accessories. River Island Orange Floral Long Sleeve Mini Shirt Dress Credit: River Island The patchwork dress is a staple of any summer wardrobe. River Island pulled off the perfect floaty number with this sorbet-colored mini shirt dress. Free People Emmeline Midi Dress Credit: Free People Be the belle of the ball in this super feminine floral midi dress. The full skirt and soft cotton fabric will allow for a comfortable breeze even on the hottest days. Long mint green crochet velvet dress Credit: Mint Velvet Take this dress from the beach to the bar with its effortlessly chic style and bright green of the season. Reform Liya Dress Credit: Reform Wear this beautiful spaghetti strap dress from sunrise to sunset, and be the belle of the ball in this baby pink Reformation dress.

