Fashion
Paris Men’s Fashion Week: Pharrell Williams kicks off a lavish event
The pop sensation, who was named creative director of Louis Vuitton’s men’s wing in February, is set to launch her first collection in the City of Lights
Paris Men’s Fashion Week is back in full force in the City of Light with perhaps the most anticipated show in a long, long time.
Critics are predicting a return to its pre-Covid glory days and nights with the proceedings kicking off with a star turn – namely Pharrell Williams, head of menswear at Louis Vuitton.
The 51-year-old music superstar will stage her first-ever show since her appointment at the fashion house was announced in February.
The music producer and 13 times Grammy Award winner took over the artistic direction of the Louis Vuitton men’s collection, succeeding the late Virgil Abloh, the jack-of-all-trades artist who skillfully married luxury and streetwear. He died at just 41 at the end of 2021.
Williams is a mainstay in the front rows of the catwalks and often hailed as a style icon. He has also previously collaborated with other major fashion brands, including Moncler and Adidas – and, of course, Louis Vuitton.
Speaking at the time of the pop sensations nomination, the CEO of the French fashion house, Pietro Beccari, said: “I am happy to see Pharrell returning home, after our collaborations in 2004 and 2008. His creative vision behind- beyond fashion will undoubtedly lead Louis Vuitton to a very exciting new chapter.
Williams, known for hits such as “Happy” and “Get Lucky,” has also collaborated with Chanel and owns several of her own fashion labels, including Billionaire Boys Club and Icecream.
His debut show is arguably the main attraction of this iteration of Fashion Week and it’s likely to be a trying time for the singer as well as for Pietro Beccari, who only took over as CEO in January.
It’s hard to guess exactly what Vuitton will show on the runway under the newly installed pair, but there are rumors that the Louis Vuitton man will be decked out in bright colors and subtly flamboyant silhouettes.
The show venue will be spectacular in itself – the fashion house has chosen the iconic Pont Neuf with its stunning views of the Seine and the Ile de la Cité – and the guest list is sure to be full of stars too. .
The week will be extremely busy for Williams. Alongside the Vuitton show, he set up a pop-up café in The Broken Arm boutique around the Samba Humanrace sneaker and took part in an auction at his own Joopiter auction house.
Just Phriends, will offer a collection of works of art Takashi Murakami to Jean-Charles de Castelbajac, which will be exhibited in Paris all week before it goes on sale.
Williams will also host a lavish dinner party to celebrate 20 years of his Billionaire Boys Club brand, which he founded with Kenzo’s creative director Nigo.
Despite Williams’ dominance of the week, which runs until June 25, the event features a packed schedule, bringing together some 80 labels with 38 presentations and 42 fashion shows as well as a collective show by Institute graduates French Fashion.
Contrary to Relatively small June fashion week in Londonthe Parisian edition hosts a wide range of big names in the industry. Alongside them, all the big names will be present, including Dior, Herms, Givenchy, Loewe and Kenzo, to name but a few.
In addition to the shows and presentations, there will be a series of events hosted by labels such as Louboutin and Acne Studios and a new Valentino boutique will officially open on Avenue Montaigne.
Adding to the list of established fashion houses, two new names will debut their first catwalk collections. Turkish Burc Akyol, finalist this year LVMH Prize will show off her demi-couture collection and the mastermind behind Koch, Christelle Kocher, will unveil her designs at the star-studded event.
As Men’s Fashion Week officially ends on Sunday, ever-popular brand Jacquemus once again proves its non-conformist nature; they will present their latest collection “Le Chouchou” the next day, June 26, at the magnificent Palace of Versailles.
Run by Simon Porte Jacquemus, the fashion house follows in the footsteps of giants like Dior and Chanel, who have also used the stunning venue in the past as a backdrop to showcase their collections. By choosing the palace, he believes that Jacquemus aims to position itself in an increasingly high-end segment of the fashion industry.
