28 Ways to Wear the Handkerchief Hem Dress This Summer
We used to live in the cycle of everything, everywhere, but one benchmark definitely remains consistent: The style sensibilities of the early years will never fade, and it looks like the hemmed handkerchief dress is making a comeback. Cool girls all over the internet (were looking at you, Bella Hadid and Elsa Hosk) are referencing the past for summer, opting for ruffled, asymmetrical and bias-cut silhouettes that conjure up memories of a Teen Choice Awards red carpet from 2003.
These styles pay homage to the It girls who ruled the party circuit from Eve’s past to the Met Gala in Tom Ford-era Gucci, Paris Hilton arriving at the Universal Amphitheater in an ombr-print dress, and even COs Marissa Cooper.
However, the 2023 reissues of handkerchief hem dresses are overall more sophisticated. While this trend often leans towards the maximalist, brands like Joseph, The Attico and Victoria Beckham offer clean versions with modern shapes in subtle tones. And if you prefer to dive enthusiastically into the 2000s, Bluemarine and Caravana cite their archival credentials head-on. Whether worn with strappy sandals like Hadid or modernized with a woven leather mule, consider it the summer must-have for cool girls.
