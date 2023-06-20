28 Ways to Wear the Handkerchief Hem Dress This Summer





We used to live in the cycle of everything, everywhere, but one benchmark definitely remains consistent: The style sensibilities of the early years will never fade, and it looks like the hemmed handkerchief dress is making a comeback. Cool girls all over the internet (were looking at you, Bella Hadid and Elsa Hosk) are referencing the past for summer, opting for ruffled, asymmetrical and bias-cut silhouettes that conjure up memories of a Teen Choice Awards red carpet from 2003. These styles pay homage to the It girls who ruled the party circuit from Eve’s past to the Met Gala in Tom Ford-era Gucci, Paris Hilton arriving at the Universal Amphitheater in an ombr-print dress, and even COs Marissa Cooper. However, the 2023 reissues of handkerchief hem dresses are overall more sophisticated. While this trend often leans towards the maximalist, brands like Joseph, The Attico and Victoria Beckham offer clean versions with modern shapes in subtle tones. And if you prefer to dive enthusiastically into the 2000s, Bluemarine and Caravana cite their archival credentials head-on. Whether worn with strappy sandals like Hadid or modernized with a woven leather mule, consider it the summer must-have for cool girls. ALC Rosie cutout maxi dress Etro Asymmetric Printed Halterneck Long Dress Simkhai Valeria Handkerchief Midi Dress Stella McCartney striped belted midi dress Proenza Schouler White Label Ruched Gingham Handkerchief Midi Dress Verandah Goa floral-print handkerchief dress Joseph Devonshire Color Block Maxi Dress Veronica Beard Avenel Floral Ruffle Midi Dress Oscar de la Renta midi dress Victoria Beckham camisole dress Ulla Johnson Sarai Printed Maxi Dress Long asymmetric dress Caravana Yatzil Acne Studios Asymmetric open back gingham dress Jason Wu abstract print midi dress La Ligne handkerchief dress Joseph Devonshire Asymmetric Midi Dress Mango asymmetrical ruffled dress The Attico Magnolia mini dress Ferragamo open-back maxi dress

