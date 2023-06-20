Meghan Markle’s fashion icon status makes her a designer’s dream partner

Since her engagement to Prince Harry in 2017, Meghan Markle has become one of the most style-watched women in the world.

A former fashion and lifestyle blogger, as Duchess of Sussex, Meghan was proud not to hire the services of a stylist, but to take responsibility for her own personal appearance as she embarked on a new royal life.

In June, British tabloids speculated that Meghan could be close to signing a deal to become a brand ambassador for luxury Parisian fashion house Christian Dior. The Duchess has worn a number of the house’s designs to high profile events since 2018, most recently at a Platinum Jubilee Service of Thanksgiving for Queen Elizabeth II in 2022.

Meghan Markle at the British Fashion Awards on December 10, 2018. As the royal deal with Spotify comes to an end, the lucrative fashion industry could provide new work opportunities for Meghan.

Earlier this year, Prince Harry was also spotted wearing Dior, as he entered a London courthouse to take part in his legal action against British newspapers. This has fueled speculation that the California-based couple could soon join Johnny Depp and Jennifer Lawrence to represent the brand.

On Monday, a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan told the The telegraph of the day that the story “is not true”. However, as the Sussexes’ multi-million dollar deal with streaming giant Spotify was scrapped earlier this month, Newsweek heard that it’s entirely possible that a fashion opportunity will present itself to Meghan in the future.

“Meghan is rebuilding both her life and her career after such a traumatic few years with the Royal Family. She is branching out in new directions, chasing long-lost dreams and making up for lost time,” said Miranda Holder, celebrity stylist and royal fashion expert. Newsweek.

“Meghan is very well known internationally, looks great (as does her husband Prince Harry, of course) and adding that sartorial string to her career bow would be a smart move.”

On how the Duchess would be viewed by brands as a potential ambassador for their businesses, Holder described Meghan as having the status of a “fashion icon in her own right”.

Meghan Markle wears Christian Dior for the RAF 100 celebrations at Westminster Abbey on July 10, 2018, and again wears Christian Dior for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in London on June 3, 2022. She is one of the women the most photographed in the world.

“She is one of the most photographed women in the world and has been on magazine covers all over the world,” she said. ‘Add in her successful lifestyle blog’The Tiger‘, a passion project for the Duchess before she married Harry, who shared all sorts of lifestyle advice, including fashion and beauty, and you have a strong candidate for an ambassador in the market. sewing.”

“Designers like Dior are always on the lookout for new faces and exciting angles to bring freshness and unpredictability to their brand offering. A woman of Meghan’s status and beauty, who spends so much time in the spotlight of the media, would be an absolute boon to them, especially with the Duchess’s ethos and values, all of which feel very relevant.”

Meghan has worked closely with a number of designer brands since her 2018 marriage to Prince Harry, including Parisian fashion house Givenchy.

The Duchess broke with the tradition that members of the British royal family have their wedding dresses made by British designers, ordering her simple, lined boat-neck dress from Clare Waight Keller of Givenchy.

Waight Keller then dressed Meghan for a number of high profile events including Royal Ascot.

Another designer worn by Meghan on several occasions is Emilia Wickstead, a favorite of other royals, but whom Meghan entrusted with designing the emerald green ensemble she wore on her last engagement as a working royal. in 2020.

