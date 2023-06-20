Fashion
The 15 Best Bobs for Men and Women in 2022
While you might have cringed at the thought of wearing a bucket hat five years ago, it seems like everyone has jumped on the ’90s trend over the past couple of years. You probably can’t even scroll through your TikTok or Instagram feed for more than 30 seconds without seeing a celebrity or two while wearing the popular bucket hat let alone on the streets of New York.
Besides being too hot an item these days, bucket hats are also great for protecting your face from harmful UV rays. All you have to do is apply your face sunscreen, put on your sunglasses, grab your hat and you’re good to go.
If you clicked on this article, you’re probably looking to jump on the bandwagon. In an effort to help you get your hands on a fun and trendy bob, we’ve rounded up a dozen great options you’ll love. From designer bucket hats to crochet bucket hats and options for women and men, you won’t be disappointed with our list.
We never get tired of lululemon accessories! Pair this new bucket hat with your lululemon Everywhere belt bag and you’ll be ready to go for any occasion.
This bob design is all the rage on social networks. If you’re not afraid of the high price tag, we know you won’t regret adding this hat to your collection.
The CHOK.LIDS bucket hat has nearly 14,000 Amazon reviews and an impressive 4.5-star rating, so you know it has to be worth the hype. Hang this beloved option for under $15 in over 30 different colors.
Girlfriend Collective’s 50/50 Bucket Hat is a great sustainable choice. It’s made with a lightweight blend of recycled and organic cotton, making it ideal for days at the beach, outdoor workouts, and days when dry shampoo just isn’t enough.
Looking for new Yankees gear before the next Subway series? Consider representing your favorite team with the New York MLB team logo on this khaki bucket hat.
It’s not too late to crochet a bob! This summer pick from Revolve will complement any outfit in your summer wardrobe.
Madewell’s short brim bucket hat won’t disappoint. This best-selling option is made from lightweight cotton canvas, comes in two different sizes, and will totally channel your 90s vibes.
Pair this trendy Dior bucket hat with your favorite summer dress and you’ll feel like a million bucks!
You can still jump on the tie-dye bucket hat bandwagon! This budget find from Amazon is available in a variety of color patterns.
If you’re looking for a bucket hat you can wear while camping, this is your best bet. The Outdoor Research Moab Sun Hat features a flip-up brim when riding at full throttle or can be left flat for 360 degree sun protection. This option also protects against the sun and includes a UPF 50+ rating, as well as a TransAction headband that keeps your forehead cool, comfortable and sweat-free as it wicks away moisture.
This rayon bucket hat from J.Crew is a piece you’ll be wearing time and time again for the rest of the season (and every warm-weather vacation you’ll be on from now on).
If you want to capitalize on the bucket hat trend but still want a floppy beach hat, consider this hybrid version that gives you both!
Alo Yoga is never a bad idea. Catch this baby before it disappears! It is made of a weather resistant woven ripstop fabric.
Calling all Adidas fans! This faded bob is a fun yet classic option to add to your collection.
Butterflies, dolphins, roses, this bucket hat comes in a multitude of colors and crests.
