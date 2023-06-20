Fashion
Willy Chavarria: life imitates fashion
This essay is part of a series called The Big Ideas, in which the writers answer a single question: Who do you think you are? You can find out more by visiting The Big Ideas serial sheet.
I am hot butter melting in a flour tortilla, held over the kitchen sink on the hottest day of summer.
I’m a broken watermelon, with my heart hollowed out and my juices dripping down the chin of a shirtless dark-haired man.
I’m a dark dance floor pumping with rhythmic beats, pounding your chest like an Aztec god or DJ Eli Escobar.
I am tattooed with stories of my family and Catholicism, which keep me grounded in every moment.
I am sadness and I am hope. I am us, and we all are.
We are lovers and babies who breathe and smile when the sun hits our faces. We deserve wealth, greatness and a partner to share in the joys of growing old. More importantly, we are both the communities that raised us and the communities that we nurtured. I always keep this concept at the forefront of my design process.
I’m a fashion designer and I see a direct correlation between what we wear and how we want to be perceived. Although it may be more obvious to some than to others, our sense of self is what defines our relationship with the rest of the world, and style plays an important role in this process. In many ways, this is why we buy and consume clothes.
We cannot, however, separate our sense of self and its presentation of where we came from or where we are now. Fashion is perception, and perception comes from our experiences. I would not be the person I am today without the diverse communities that have uniquely shaped my personal and collective sense of self. As a storyteller using fashion as a medium, I define modern beauty as resistance, resilience and hope by incorporating my past and present into my creations.
I am a direct product of the desegregation that came out of the civil rights movement, which put my Mexican father and my Irish American mother in the same high school. My family members have been crucial in my understanding of why things are the way they are and how they came to be. They made sure to tell me about Malcolm X, Cesar Chavez, Dolores Huerta, Angela Davis and Corky Gonzales. They taught me about colonization, genocide, slavery, detention camps and Jim Crow. So I grew up well aware of the harsh realities of racial and economic bias, to say the least, and was fortunate to have the support of my family as I tried to give a meaning to the world around me. And even though my love for design wasn’t quite part of their playbook, I later discovered that it was an important part of the novel.
As a young boy I spent a lot of time alone with my thoughts, and I’ve always been fascinated by the way people dress. It was my education on the Zoot costume riots, in which white servicemen attacked brown and black men and women in the 1940s for their subversive and proportional style of dress, which left the most powerful imprint on my psyche. Indeed, I could say that the triple-pleated pants and bulky tailoring of the zoot suits, along with their history, are what led me down my current path.
This incredible aesthetic moved me deeply, not only because of its ability to occupy space through silhouette and style, but also because of its ability to make powerful political statements primarily through visual means. The Zoot suits managed to articulate who were or had the potential to be their wearers, albeit in contradictory ways for the various bodies that wore them and the general public.
The Zoot costumes served as markers of identity that invoked a complex dialogue about societal difference and sense of self, among other things. When I realized this, I could fully see how important political clothing choices are for those who have the luxury of choosing what they wear. In an emotionally and politically charged modern state of being, how we dress, present, speak, and create fashion shapes human purpose. And, as individuals continue to attack blacks, browns, gays, trans people, Muslims, Sikhs and others for their sense of self, it becomes even more important to present our authentic selves through the fashion.
That said, the fashion industry is ready for change begging for it, in fact. And I’m here to show a new type of beauty: the beauty of us, through us. With my designs, I open a more inclusive path for everyone by intentionally elevating our external and internal perceptions of ourselves. Through my lens, I don’t sell culture by symbolizing the less fortunate for the benefit of a big brand. On the contrary, I invest in the mission of great change, which goes beyond the surface of what fashion seems to offer.
Style is my most innate skill. Allowing a deep breath in a satin robe is like a scene from a movie: This is my heart. Constructing silk organza that cascades over the shoulders or a stretched waist above the navel with a pressed straight leg ending at the ankle: this is what allows me to breathe.
But capitalism is heartless. This statement is woven into a small green label on some of my sportswear collections, acting as a reminder to make room for those left behind on the margins of global power. American fashion is a hyper-capitalist industry, but the flaws of capitalism are what allow my reason to exist in this industry.
I am a designer who has been fortunate enough to be able to etch my distinct individuality into my designs, building clothes more from the gut and less from a profit and loss statement sheet. I am a designer with a passion for design excellence, and so much in love with the ability to create clothes that I can balance the pain and struggles that come with my profession. I am also a designer who demands that we re-evaluate our cultural priorities and remind everyone, regardless of social status, race or ethnicity, that we are beauty and dignity.
The family that raised me, along with my beautiful chosen family of brilliant creatives, have shaped who I am. They all inspired me to be great because they believe we are all great. With all the hate and indignity we are exposed to, it is important for us to look and feel as good as we are. We are good and we must never forget that.
Willy Chavarria is the founder and creative director of his own clothing line, Willy Chavarria.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/06/20/special-series/willy-chavarria-fashion-identity.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Willy Chavarria: life imitates fashion
- Innovative Nuclear Site Surveillance Technology Showcased at Demo Day
- Cristiano Ronaldo’s 10 most memorable international moments | Football news
- SC City records a small earthquake on Tuesday morning
- Arrest warrant without bail issued for Imran Khan
- Trump’s comments on the classified documents case won’t help his defense
- President of Turkey – Middle East Monitor
- Jokowi Says Famous Electric Vehicle Producer Interested in Investing in Indonesia
- Li Cunxin Retires From Queensland Ballet Due to Serious Health Issues | Ballet
- Asia Cup: Cricket spreads love India should have come to play in Pakistan, says Intikhab Alam
- Stock market today: Wall Street falls and takes a step back after its big rally
- Magdalena Abakanowicz wins Google Doodle on her 93rd birthday