Willy Chavarria: life imitates fashion

I am tattooed with stories of my family and Catholicism, which keep me grounded in every moment.

I am sadness and I am hope. I am us, and we all are.

We are lovers and babies who breathe and smile when the sun hits our faces. We deserve wealth, greatness and a partner to share in the joys of growing old. More importantly, we are both the communities that raised us and the communities that we nurtured. I always keep this concept at the forefront of my design process.

I’m a fashion designer and I see a direct correlation between what we wear and how we want to be perceived. Although it may be more obvious to some than to others, our sense of self is what defines our relationship with the rest of the world, and style plays an important role in this process. In many ways, this is why we buy and consume clothes.

We cannot, however, separate our sense of self and its presentation of where we came from or where we are now. Fashion is perception, and perception comes from our experiences. I would not be the person I am today without the diverse communities that have uniquely shaped my personal and collective sense of self. As a storyteller using fashion as a medium, I define modern beauty as resistance, resilience and hope by incorporating my past and present into my creations.

I am a direct product of the desegregation that came out of the civil rights movement, which put my Mexican father and my Irish American mother in the same high school. My family members have been crucial in my understanding of why things are the way they are and how they came to be. They made sure to tell me about Malcolm X, Cesar Chavez, Dolores Huerta, Angela Davis and Corky Gonzales. They taught me about colonization, genocide, slavery, detention camps and Jim Crow. So I grew up well aware of the harsh realities of racial and economic bias, to say the least, and was fortunate to have the support of my family as I tried to give a meaning to the world around me. And even though my love for design wasn’t quite part of their playbook, I later discovered that it was an important part of the novel.